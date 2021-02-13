The European champion in combat sambo and mixed martial arts Maxim Novoselov on Saturday, February 13, spoke about the injuries received during his career.

“I only had four hand fractures, two foot fractures, sprains, muscle ruptures, dislocations. I didn’t even count. But there were no serious ones after which it was necessary to leave the sport and, I hope, there will not be, ”he told the TV channel REN TV.

According to the athlete, he often witnessed more serious injuries in other athletes, such as a fracture of the spine and base of the skull.

“Sport used to be traumatic. It wasn’t like a sport before. These were fights without rules, ”he added.

On February 11, Novoselov held a training session with boxer Konstantin Tszyu before a fight with former American football player Denis Vildanov, whom he will meet in the framework of the REN TV Fight Club tournament.

