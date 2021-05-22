Novorizhskoe highway practically stopped due to an accident involving three cars. Video from the scene was published on the channel’s website “360”…

According to available data, road traffic police officers are already working at the scene of the accident. The footage shows that the car with the trailer suffered the most in the accident: the hood of the car is severely deformed. No data on casualties have been reported. The reasons for the incident are being investigated.

It is noted that while the movement towards Moscow is carried out only along one lane out of three, because of this, a multi-kilometer traffic jam has formed.

On the eve it was reported that the driver of a foreign car caused a massive accident in Moscow. The footage published online shows how a sparkling BMW without one wheel collided with several cars moving in adjacent lanes, crashed into a road divider, and then turned over abruptly.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!