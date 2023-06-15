The Novocherkassk thermal power plant (GRES) in the Rostov region has successfully resumed its work in the unified energy system of Russia after a fire. This was reported on June 15 in the press service of the station.

“After completing the inspection and infrastructure, on June 15 at 4:07, power unit No. 3 was connected to the network and carries the load, the launch of other power units is being prepared,” the Telegram channel of Novocherkasskaya GRES noted.

A thermal power plant caught fire in Novocherkassk the day before, on June 14. It was reported that the roof of one of the power units flared up.

Three employees of the station were injured during the fire, according to preliminary data, they received burns of varying degrees.

In connection with the state of emergency, the work of the facility was temporarily suspended.

Later on the same day, the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Rostov Region, Sergey Filippov, said that a fire at the sixth power unit of the Novocherkasskaya GRES on an area of ​​200 square meters. m eliminated. He also noted that the fire occurred due to the release of a gas-air mixture with subsequent combustion during scheduled work.