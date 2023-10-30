Request was presented at the CFFC after internal proceedings against the president of the association of federal experts

The party bench New at Chamber of Deputies presented a request this Monday (October 30, 2023) to summon the general director of the PF (Federal Police), Andrei Rodrigues, for alleged political interference in the corporation.

The request was presented to the CFFC (Financial Inspection and Control Commission) after an alleged internal procedure opened against the president of the APCF (National Association of Federal Criminal Experts), Willy Hauffe Neto. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 162 kB).

“The leadership of the Federal Police could not and should never use its hierarchical power as a way of intimidating employees in favor of a specific interest. It would be political interference, if not abuse of authority. More worryingly, this interference would directly violate due legal process, the constitution of expert evidence and the right to defense.”the document states.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Novo application was presented after a report by the magazine Look affirm that the general director of the PF had ordered the corporation’s internal affairs department to open a disciplinary process to investigate the conduct of the president of the experts’ associations.

Rodrigues would have made the decision after a note from the entity criticizing the analysis of the images of the alleged harassment of the minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes. The episode took place at Rome International Airport, in Italy, and, as a result, the records were sent by the country’s authorities.

In a note dated October 6, the APCF expressed “concern” and said the records “were not the subject of any expert analysis or image enhancement or processing techniques”. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 329 kB).

“It is worrying that non-expert procedures can be received as if they were ‘expert evidence’, since they do not meet the legal premises, such as impartiality, suspicion and not necessarily having any confirmation bias, which are required of official experts of criminal nature”it says.

THE OTHER SIDE

