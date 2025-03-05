Novo Nordisk will sell Wegovy in the United States to unabled patients or patients eligible with insurance They have no coverage for obesity medications. It will also do it with a small price: $ 499 (462 euros), compared to the more than 1,200 it costs without coverage. The condition to apply the discount is to pay in cash.

In case of being assured, the price of Wegovy is up to $ 25 per month in the United States. In this way, both insured and people who do not have a recipe can receive the drug in their homes. It should be remembered that, at present, more than 55 million Americans have coverage for this type of medicines.

Dave Moore, Executive Vice President of Operations in the United States and global business development and president of Novo Nordisk, stressed that “both patients and prescribers have another option that provides comfortable access to all the doses of Real Wegovy, approved by the American Drug Agency (FDA), at a reduced cost.”

Regarding Spain, since September 4, Novo Nordisk is negotiating with the Ministry of Health Wegovy’s entry into the list of financed medications. This fact is expected for this year.

It should be remembered that this drug landed in the first quarter of last year in the pharmacies of Spain. From that moment, people can be done with Wegovy, but with several conditions: they need a medical recipe and have to pay the integral price from their pocket. Specifically, between 179.89 and 292 euros per box per month, although it depends on the presentation.

The other slimming drug of the company is ozempic, although initially it was conceived for diabetes. This is causing a strong alert for shortage in all countries. It is worth mentioning that the laboratory has made multiple investments to expand and reinforce its facilities.