





The New Party made official this Saturday, 30, at an event in the city of São Paulo, political scientist Felipe d’Avila as a candidate for president, and federal deputy Tiago Mitraud (MG) as a candidate for vice.

D’Avila placed the party’s ticket as an option to choose a “lesser evil” or “less worse”, in reference to the two candidates ahead in the polls, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT-PSB ticket, and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Brazil does not go to the polls thinking about resurrecting the nightmare of the past or maintaining the present one,” he said, adding that Lula and Bolsonaro “destroyed Brazil.”

The candidate for president of Novo criticized Bolsonaro for not respecting “the rules of the electoral game” and democracy. About Lula, he said that “it is not a thief who created the biggest corruption scheme in this country that deserves to be president, he deserves to be in jail”. This part of the speech was the most applauded among those present at the event.

D’Avila criticized the other parties, saying that they lobby interest groups and that the taxpayer, whom he represents as a representative, has no support. The candidate included in his speech the defense of the eradication of hunger and misery, in addition to the strengthening of education.

“It is not a country of the left or the right, it is a country that can recognize what has been done well”, he added, referring to the government of Romeu Zema in Minas Gerais, of the same party. “Today, we are ashamed of what is done in Brazil, we need to be proud of being Brazilians again”, he concluded.

His deputy, Mitraud, reinforced that the campaign needs to show that the country “will not be held hostage to the dirty and the poorly washed, the terrible and the worst,” he said. Novo will launch 63 names for the position of federal deputy and 61 for that of state deputy in these elections.



