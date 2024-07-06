The federal deputy was expelled from the party in 2020 for accepting Jair Bolsonaro’s invitation to be Minister of the Environment

The deputy Ricardo Salles (PL) he said this Friday (5.Jul.2024) he was invited by Novo to return to the party and run for a seat in the Senate in 2026, for the State of São Paulo. The former Minister of the Environment he wrote on your X profile that you would like to “to overshadow” with Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), who can also run for a seat in the Upper House.

Read Ricardo Salles’ message:

Salles also said that João Amoêdo’s departure from Novo would make his return easier, since the former party president had expelled him without informing him, in May 2020. At the time, the deputy stated that he had been expelled from the party for not informing him that he had accepted the invitation from the then president. Jair Bolsonaro to take over the Ministry of the Environment.