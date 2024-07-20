Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 9:22

The Novo party will hold its municipal convention in São Paulo next Sunday, the 21st, to launch the candidacy of Marina Helena and her vice-president, Colonel Priel. The party will also present 56 candidates for a seat in the São Paulo City Council in this year’s elections. The event will take place at Circolo Italiano, in the Edifício Itália, at 9:30 am.

There is internal expectation that former member of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) Deltan Dallagnol will participate. Confirmed candidates include federal deputies Adriana Ventura, state deputies Leonardo Siqueira, former federal deputies Vinicius Poit and the party’s 2022 presidential candidate, Luis Felipe Dávila. Municipal and state leaders are also expected to attend.

Novo will state at the event that the party has a diversity of candidates for the Legislative Assembly. According to the party, all regions of the capital of São Paulo will be represented. “Unlike previous years, when the candidates were predominantly from the west and south zones, the new ticket now covers a wide range of neighborhoods, including many candidates from the east and north zones,” says an excerpt from the note.

Marina Helena, who is an economist, registered 5% of voting intentions in the latest survey released by the Datafolha Institute. Ricardo Nunes (MDB), current mayor who is seeking reelection, and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) appear technically tied with 24% and 23%, respectively.

To the Statethe pre-candidate stated that she will win over the voters of São Paulo with “strength and sincerity”. “Despite the arrival of new candidates, the strength and sincerity of our ideas will be our differentiator. We remain firm in our purpose of showing how São Paulo pays dearly for shameful health, education, security and transportation services. It is the ‘buy 7, get 2 free’ promotion. We will continue to defend the need to rid São Paulo of the left and the centrists, to eliminate the jobless people and the parasitism that has taken over the city hall”, she stated.