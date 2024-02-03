Party manifesto criticizes “nonsense” by Anielle Franco and Marina Silva regarding expressions that would offend black people

The Novo party released this Saturday (3.Feb.2024) a video of a manifesto against what it called “paranoia” with the use of terms considered racist. The play lasting just over 2 minutes is starred by black people affiliated with the party.

In the video, the party calls “nonsense” speeches like that of the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Francostating that the term “Black Hole” It is “racist”and the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, saying that the term “black box” It is “pejorative” against blacks.

“What nonsense. Guys, stop being paranoid, that way you will be more of a hindrance than a help to this cause that is so serious and important”, says an affiliate. “Racism is not in words, but in intention or attitudes”, declares another,

Watch (2min25s):