Defender of liberal policies for the economy, the political scientist talks about privatizing all state-owned companies

On Saturday morning (July 30), Novo approved the presidential candidacy of political scientist Luiz Felipe d’Avila. the federal deputy Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG) is the vice-president in the “pure plate”. According to the caption, the approval was by acclamation, with hybrid voting.

The officialization of d’Ávila’s name does not mean, however, that he can explicitly ask for votes. This will be allowed from August 16, when the electoral propaganda period officially begins.

D’Ávila was announced as the party’s pre-candidate after the party’s former president, João Amoedo, having withdrawn the intention to compete for the Planalto Palace.

This is the first time the candidate has run in a presidential election. In 2018, the year that Novo debuted at the polls, João Amoedo was in 5th place in the dispute for the Planalto – with around 2.7 million votes.

In this 2022 election, there are 12 possible candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. In addition to Felipe d'Ávila, the following pre-candidates have already been confirmed:

Watch Felipe d’Ávila’s participation in PoderDataCast, on December 2, 2021 (21min57s):