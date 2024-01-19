Party talks about “politicization” and “excesses” of the Supreme Court and says that determination against Jordy does not prove his connection with January 8th

O New called this Friday (19.jan.2024) for the installation of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the National Congress against the alleged “abuse of authority” of STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The party's demonstration took place after searching and seizing the addresses of the leader of the Opposition in the Chamber of Deputies, Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), as determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“It is unacceptable for a deputy to have his office overhauled at the behest of a STF minister without there being a good legal basis for this. Investigations by the Federal Police must take place, but not the invasion of the Legislative Branch by another”stated the party in Publication on X (formerly Twitter).

Jordy was one of the targets of the 24th phase of operation Lesa Pátria on Thursday (18 January 2024). The PF (Federal Police) seized the deputy's cell phone and computer. The PGR (Attorney General's Office) works with the hypothesis that he would have “source link” with the 8 de Janeiro mentors. The congressman denies it.

“Moraes’ decision, full of articles and catchphrases, does not offer any proof or robust evidence for this serious allegation”said the New.

The party said it had obtained the support of 171 deputies to file the “CPI of Abuse of Authority by the STF and TSE” in 2023. According to Novo, this is the “1st step to reestablish the balance between Powers in Brazilian democracy”.

“Society will not remain silent in the face of politicization and excesses of the Federal Supreme Court”he wrote.

Read more: