Party claims the changes proposed by the president are unconstitutional and violate human rights

O new party filed an action on the stf (Federal Supreme Court) to suspend the 2 decrees edited by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that modify the New Sanitation Framework.

The acronym says that government measures “violate the Constitution”. It also mentions disagreements with the “dignity of human person” and with the “reduction of regional inequalities”.

In the document, it is said that the decrees can cause “delay in universalizing basic sanitation throughout Brazil, discouraging competition in the infrastructure sector”. read the full (396 KB).

The government proposes 3 key changes to the legislation:

end the 25% limit for carrying out PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships). There would no longer be a limit to this type of partnership;

state-owned companies could directly provide the service, without the need for bidding in cases of regionalized provision, such as in metropolitan regions;

prohibit the adhesion of a municipality to a regionalized bidding process already approved.

In practice, the changes strengthen Brazilian state-owned companies, as shown in a report by Power360.

For Novo, the lack of limits would lead to the waiver of financial evidence for the feasibility of works related to sanitation.

“As for the concessions already tendered, the legal bond must be preserved and the holder of the public service must adopt alternatives to achieve the universalization goals”says the order.

Novo also assesses that the new framework may lead authorities to postpone actions that make new public sanitation services possible.

The party claims that the government wants “going back to what it was before and modifying one of the greatest legislative advances in the country that has already brought billions of investments”.

The 22-page text is signed by 2 party lawyers: Ana Carolina Sponza Braga and Rodrigo Saraiva Marinho.