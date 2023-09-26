Novitec is known for its widebody versions called N-Largo. Many a supercar had to suffer. The latest package is called the Novitec N-Largo S and is specially made for the Ferrari 812 Superfast. This Novitec swing-out model for the 812 Superfast is only made in an edition of three. And those three have all already been forgiven.

All the extra parts – which are quite difficult to see here due to the murky color scheme and the dark photo studio – are made of carbon fiber. The Novitec N-Largo S lives up to the name ‘widebody’ by adding 14 centimeters of width to the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Thanks to the gigantic spoiler that runs from wheel arch to wheel arch, the Ferrari is 2.1 meters wide at the rear axle.

That spoiler mentioned is actually a kind of ducktail. Furthermore, it is a fairly modest package for Novitecs. The Ferrari is only 7 centimeters wider at the front. You could even say that the 812 Superfast looks a bit like the 599 GTO or 599 XX from the front. The wheels come from rim manufacturer Vossen and measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear. A new suspension lowers the 812 by up to 35 millimeters. There is an optional lift system for when thresholds target your Novitec package.

We’ll leave that all for what it is; let’s talk about the twelve-cylinder. Novitec has managed to add 40 hp of power through a new exhaust and modified ECU. As a result, the N-Largo S has a power of 840 hp and 751 Nm of torque. As a result, a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is completed in 2.8 seconds and the top speed is 345 km/h.

This is how the Ferrari 812 Superfast sounds like Novitec N-Largo S