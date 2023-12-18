The Novitec Urus Performante Esteso has been subtly addressed, even though the car is not subtle.

There is apparently a market for it, and who are we not to meet it? Was signed, Theo Maassen in his third theater show 'Ruwe Pit'. Most people are aware that something that is very popular is not automatically popular just because it is so good or beautiful.

Just think of all those heavily renovated SUVs from prestige brands. We used to drive 2+2 GTs en masse if you wanted a practical car from a prestigious manufacturer, but nowadays they are monstrous SUVs that are decorated even more monstrous.

For today we have one of the category in the form of the (breath in) Novitec Lamborghini Urus Performante Esteso' (breath out). Now we can hardly get over our faces, but these are the more subdued variants of the Lamborghini Urus. Yes really. There are also tuners like Keyvany, Mansory, RACE! and Alberno, who have no problem attacking De Goede Schmaeck.

Novitec Urus Performante Esteso

On the other hand you also have specialists such as MTM, ABT and in this case Novitec. We were recently able to see an older type of Novitec Esteso at the Essen Motor Show 2023 and it was really a picture in terms of color, wheels and finish. In this case the basis is the Performante version of the Urus.

The great thing is that the car looks like a product of Lamborghini itself. Everything is designed in line with the manufacturer. Even the huge wheels could have come from Lamborghini. They're not, by the way. They come from Vossen and were designed on behalf of Novitec.

They measure 10.5×23 inches at the front, and even 12×23 at the back. You also need those wide wheels, because the carriage has become considerably wider. The body kit is a complete body kit, not just splitters, skirts and a spoiler. No, the Novitec Urus Performante Esteso is 10 centimeters wider at the front and even 12 centimeters wider at the back!

Performance

It is not just looks that distinguish the Novitec Urus Performante Esteso from the regular popular version. There is a Novitec sports exhaust system and a Novitec N-Tronic external module, which together produce 782 hp of power and 1,032 Nm of torque. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes 3.1 seconds and the top speed is 311 km/h.

There is no mention of consumption. However, you can adjust the chassis. There are lowering springs for Performante and if you have a Urus S, you can adjust the air suspension. Novitec offers a lot of options for the interior, but they don't show any of them yet.

Below is a video of Wouter working with a Novitec urus Esteso:

