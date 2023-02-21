You would think that 815 hp, 800 Nm and a top speed of 327 km / h should be enough for something without a roof and without a windshield. And yet Novitec thinks that the standard McLaren Elva is not extreme enough. The German tuner tickles the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 so that it produces 919 hp and 888 Nm. We hope you are not attached to your McLaren cap.

A new plug-and-play ECU and gold-plated exhaust add to the extra power. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in 2.7 seconds. The top speed is somewhere above 330 km/h. McLaren’s Active Air Management System (the fold-out tray in front of the cockpit that’s supposed to create a ‘bubble of calm’) shouldn’t have a problem with such a small difference in top speed.

Novitec is also very modest

Strangely enough, Novitec stays away from the body of the McLaren Elva. The tuner does install new springs that can lower the Elva by 20 millimeters. Then the car gets another set of rims, but that’s about it. These are made by the American company Vossen that you probably know. The rims measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Novitec still wants to adjust the interior for you with leather and Alcantara. In addition, the cabin is made ‘in every detail’ according to the wishes of the customer. Although, when it comes to the interior of the Elva, there isn’t much to adjust. Now to find one of the 149 Elvas built to bring to Novitec. What the tuner asks for the upgrade is not known.