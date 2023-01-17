The Novitec Model Y has been subtly modified, with a set of very expensive tires.

We kind of saw it coming, but the Tesla Model Y is an absolute bestseller. In a short time it has become the most important car for the brand. Now there is also a lot to be said for it. When it comes to performance, range, space, equipment and price, it is an interesting offer.

That’s why it’s not surprising that you see them everywhere and you can count on a whole bunch of Model Y’s to come. The only thing we’re not quite sure about yet is the design. Because Tesla has never really made any progress in terms of design language, everything comes across as a bit ‘2015’, while the Model Y has only just entered the market.

Carbon fiber

And if more Model Ys are added, it will be even less special to encounter one. Happy Novitec here to help us out. The former Alfa Romeo tuner is now involved in completely different cars, including Tesla. Smart, nobody buys an Alfa Romeo nowadays, let alone that they are modified.

Novitec has a few simple yet subtle upgrades for the Model Y. Think of items like a carbon fiber front lip, side skirts, diffuser and rear spoiler. It is not a world of difference, but it makes the Tesla slightly thicker optically.

Wheels Novitec Model Y

This is partly due to the stance of the Novitec Model Y. As you can see, Tesla’s ‘SUV’ is now much lower on the asphalt. This is due to the coilovers from KW. It’s the KW V1, so you can only adjust it in height. In this case, the car is lowered by 40 millimeters. And you know why not? The Model Y is not a ‘real’ SUV or crossover, more like an MPV that is marginally higher on its legs.

Finally, there is a set of rims. Of course they come from Vossen. They are the NV2 wheels, naturally forged for lower unsprung weight. Well, it doesn’t make much sense, because the wheels are really huge. For they measure 9.5 inches in width and 22 inches in diameter.

Behind they are also 22 in diameter, but a whopping 10.5 inches wide. The tires are therefore exotic: 255/30 R22 at the front and 285/30 R22 at the rear. We’ve had a quick look on the internet, and the front tires go for about €425 (each) and the rear about €450 (premium tires in both cases, of course).

They are happy to see you arrive at the tire specialist store. What is very cool, you can choose from a lot of colors for the wheels. You can now order all parts from Novitec.

Read more? These were the most viewed spots of 2022!

This article Novitec Model Y has exotic tire sizes appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Novitec #Model #exotic #tire #sizes