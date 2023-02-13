Dhe attempt to change reality through language begins with NoViolet Bulawayo with her own name: Violet was the name of her mother, who died when she was 18 months old, “No” means “with” in her native language Ndebele, Bulawayo her hometown, which she left at 18 to go to America. And so Elizabeth Zandile Tshele became NoViolet Bulawayo, a woman who always carries her background and her homeland with her. And it took her 13 years to finally return to Zimbabwe after studying creative writing in Texas and completing her master’s degree at the renowned Cornell University.

Harold Staun Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

In 2013, shortly after the publication of “We need new names”, it was her first novel with this poetic and programmatic title. The return was a shock, Bulawayo didn’t recognize the country, the potholes, the power cuts, no running water, the mass unemployment – none of this had existed in her childhood, in the eighties and nineties, when the country still lived on energy , which had unleashed liberation from the colonizers, and the future was still a promise.