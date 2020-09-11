There is no such thing as a stronger model of the Novichok poison, and claims of its existence are nonsense. This was introduced by one of many builders of “Novichok” Leonid Rink, stories RIA News…

That is how he responded to data revealed by the German journal Der Spiegel. In accordance with the newspaper, citing the intelligence of the Federal Republic of Germany, within the physique of the Russian opposition chief Alexei Navalny, the presence of a poison from the Novichok group, however of a “extra extreme kind”, was revealed.

In accordance with Rink, the substance the journal wrote about melts at increased temperatures and stays strong beneath regular circumstances. “This, after all, was not“ Novichok ”,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, Der Spiegel additionally stated that the Group for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is concerned within the investigation of what occurred to Navalny. The group’s delegation visited the Charite clinic in Berlin, the place the affected person was hospitalized. OPCW workers obtained samples of his blood and urine.

On September 11, the prosecutor’s workplace in Berlin introduced that it could switch details about Navalny’s well being to Russia solely along with his consent. The Russian aspect requested for this data in an official request from the Prosecutor Normal’s Workplace to the German Ministry of Justice. Later, the Berlin division reported that it couldn’t but present new knowledge on the state of the oppositionist, however didn’t clarify the refusal in any manner.

On the morning of August 20, Alexei Navalny felt unhealthy on board the airplane from Tomsk to Moscow, the liner urgently landed in Omsk. There the oppositionist was hospitalized in an area hospital. On August 22, the affected person was transferred to a Berlin clinic. On September 10, it grew to become identified that Navalny fully recovered after being taken out of a medical coma.