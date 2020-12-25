He is said to have set a trap: Alexey Navalny called one of his alleged assassins and got an explosive confession. Meanwhile, Russia is imposing sanctions on EU countries.

Update from December 25th, 10:50 a.m .: A confidante of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was apparently arrested by Russian authorities. That reports the Associated French Press with reference to Navalny’s colleague Ivan Zhdanov. The latter said on Friday that Lyubov Sobol was being investigated for “trespassing” and “threat of violence”. The incident occurred after Navalny was one of his suspected assassins, a FSB agentson the phone.

According to Zhdanov, the Navalny confidante Sobol tried on Monday to visit said FSB agent in his apartment. She was arrested when she rang the doorbell of the alleged assassin in vain. After a few hours in police custody, she became the AFP according to released. Navalny himself reported that the 33-year-old’s home was searched on Friday. There is no trace of her, the cell phone is switched off. The Kremlin critic suspects she was arrested again.

Details about the Navalny attack: Report by the Berlin Charité on the effects of the neurotoxin Novitschok

Update from December 23, 1:10 p.m .: From the from the Charité in the trade journal The Lancet published report on the treatment of Alexej Navalny (see previous update) shows drastic details on the effect of the poison Novichok. In the article on four pages, the medical professionals trace which ones for the first time Symptoms the neurotoxin developed by Moscow in the 1980s Novichok-Group triggers.

According to the data, Navalny invaded coma, the heartbeat slowed down massively that Body temperature dropped to 34.4 and temporarily up 33.5 degrees CelsiusIt said in the article that appeared with the patient’s consent. To this day Russia denies that Navalny was poisoned on August 20 in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

The doctors compared the mode of action of the neurotoxin Novitschok with those of organophosphates used for chemical pest control can be used. They suspect that Navalny survived because he was treated very quickly after the onset of symptoms – among other things with atropine, which is used as an antidote, and with artificial respiration. According to the report, Navalny was very lucky that the attack did not turn out any worse. “His pre-poisoning health was likely to have helped him recover,” the doctors noted.

Navalny attack: Now suddenly “Putin’s cook” is involved – Charité publishes medical details

Update from December 23, 11 a.m .: The as “Putin’s cook” known Catering entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin has against the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny filed a defamation lawsuit. A Moscow court published the indictment, which is also directed against close Navalny ally Vladimir Milov, on its website on Tuesday.

The court told the Russian news agency Tass that Prigozhin was demanding five million rubles (almost 55,000 euros) damages. 59-year-old Prigozhin is known as “Putin’s cook” because his catering company Concord for the Kremlin has cooked.

Meanwhile published the Berlin University Hospital Charité, in which Navalny was treated after his poisoning, details of his treatment in the journal on Tuesday The Lancet. This had previously approved the publication. Vladimir Putin has meanwhile signed a new law – with far-reaching consequences.

Navalny case: Maas speaks out

Update from December 23, 7:38 a.m .: Foreign minister Heiko Maas (SPD) sees the federal government’s findings on the case Alexey Navalny confirmed by media research, according to which the anti-Kremlin was poisoned by Russian intelligence agents. According to him, new sanctions are not planned for this reason.

The research results are “neither new nor surprising,” Maas told the German press agency. The European Union did Punitive measures “Against those politically responsible for a serious breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention”. “We feel that this has now been journalistically processed and corroborated through research confirmation. (…) But on this basis there will be no new consequences. “

In the past week, several media outlets had Research results published *, according to which at least eight Russian intelligence agents allegedly carried out the attack on Navalny. President spoke at his big annual press conference Wladimir Putin afterwards from an observation of Navalny by Russian intelligence agents – but he clearly denied poisoning. “If someone had wanted that, he would have finished it,” said Putin, referring to the murder allegations.

Navalny / Russia: Kremlin accuses him of “paranoia” – entry bans imposed

Update from December 22nd, 1:23 p.m .: The Kremlin Has Alexei Navalny accused of “megalomania” and “paranoia” after his accusations against the Russian secret service FSB. “That’s probably how you have to behave,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the agency on Tuesday Interfax according to. Navalny had FSB agents accused of following him for years and then in August Siberian city of Tomsk with a neurotoxin the Novichok group poisoned.

Peskow said Navalny try to damage the reputation of the FSB with his publications. “According to the constitution, the FSB fulfills a very important role: it protects us from terrorism, from extremism and from various fatal dangers,” said Peskow. “The FSB fulfills this role very well and very effectively.” Political scientists, on the other hand, called Nawalny’s publications an unprecedented exposure of the FSB.

Update from December 22nd, 1 p.m .: In response to the EU because of the poisoning of the Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has imposed sanctions Russia Entry bans imposed on representatives of the German government apparatus. That became the chargé d’affaires on Tuesday German Embassy in Moscow, Beate Grzeski, during a conversation in Russian Foreign Ministry communicated how the German press agency from the Foreign Office found out in Berlin. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the punitive measures in November. The names of the persons concerned were not disclosed. You learn about the Sanction only upon entry to Russia.

First report from December 21st, 2.45 p.m .: Moscow – An agent of Russian domestic intelligence service FSB should after representation of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny the Poison attack have admitted to him. Under the heading “I called my murderer. He confessed ”published Navalny on monday Youtube the recording of a phone call with the alleged FSB agent. Navalny In the conversation on December 14th, he was the assistant to the head of the Russian Security Council out to win the man’s trust.

Alexei Navalny in front of the polling station in Russia in 2019 after his vote. © Andrew Lubimov / dpa

The incognito call was made as part of research by several media, including the news magazine “Spiegel”. The journalists had published research results in the past week, according to which at least eight Russian intelligence agents launched the attack on Navalny should have perpetrated.

Navalny poses as a senior Kremlin official and calls one of his assassins. “Where was the highest concentration of the poison?” Asks Navalny. “On my underpants,” replies the FSB man. “Where on the underpants?” “On the inside” The whole recording: https://t.co/UwRvIzOB9R – Andreas Kynast (@andikynast) December 21, 2020

Navalny attack: Kremlin critic lays trap – FSB agent allegedly admitted the attack

Navalny had collapsed on a domestic flight in August. The alleged one FSB man said in the now published phone call that the poison was on Inside of the underpants been appropriate. Navalny only survived the attack because the flight did not last long enough. The pilot had one back then Emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk undertaken. Navalny was first taken to a hospital there and later to the Berlin Charité flown.

Navalny should be with one in the Soviet Union developed chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group have been poisoned. Russia had repeatedly denied allegations of failure to solve the case and requested evidence. Had at his big annual press conference Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin an observation Navalnys through the intelligence admittedly. The president had emphasized that there was no reason to poison his fiercest opponent. (dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Pavel Golovkin / AP / dpa