After months of endless driving lessons and a nerve-racking driving test, the time has finally come: you have your driver’s license! You want to use that right away. Take a ride in your dad’s old Multipla for a tour. For novice drivers in Italy, this is not possible for the first three years. A new law is coming up that ensures that cars like the hideous Multipla with 103 hp are too strong.

The Italian Quattroruote writes about the bill called ‘the new Code’. That proposal states that novice drivers in Italy are not allowed to drive a fuel car with more than 95 hp during the first year of their driving license. This rule has now been extended to the first three years of your driving licence. In addition, there will be a rule for electric and hybrid cars. This is based on the horsepower/weight ratio.

Which cars are novice drivers not allowed to drive in Italy?

In addition to cars with a combustion engine with more than 95 hp, EVs and hybrids with more than 88 hp per kiloton are off limits for novice drivers in Italy. As a result, the graduates are not allowed to drive in, for example, a Fiat 500e or a hybrid Dacia Jogger. A model with an electric motor that is possible is the Dacia Spring. Incidentally, the new rule also applies to people who get their driver’s license at a later age.

It is not clear from the Italian news reports whether the rule only applies to people with an Italian driver’s license. If that is not the case, novice drivers who want to make a road trip through Italy should make sure that their car is not too powerful. Should you go with a hybrid or EV and want to calculate your horsepower/weight per ton ratio? Divide the horsepower by the weight in kilograms and multiply by 1,000.