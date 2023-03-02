Map of the European Commission. A novice driver will soon no longer be allowed to drink a sip of alcohol. Before he gets behind the wheel, huh?

Alcohol and traffic don’t mix. This applies to both the experienced hand and the novice driver. Then we just said that. Yet it is still allowed to get behind the wheel with a sip (you).

An experienced driver may now have 0.5 promille in his blood, a novice driver 0.2. In the first case, this amounts to a large 2 units of drink, for a novice driver it is 1 glass. At least, still.

No more sip for novice driver

The European Commission prefers a different view and therefore wants a novice driver don’t drink anything at all before getting behind the wheel. The only promillage that applies to him/her/that/this/the/plork is 0.0.

And this measure is desperately needed. Young drivers represent only 8% of all road users, but they are involved in 2 out of 5 fatal accidents. And by young drivers, the EC means people aged 30 and younger.

And of course this does not mean that all the dead in that overview had been drinking, but it does help.

No more road deaths in 2050

The measure to implement a 0.0 tolerance policy against starting drivers is part of the major European plan to have no road fatalities in 2050. An ambitious plan…

Because although the number of road deaths has fallen sharply in the past twenty years, last year there were still more than 20,000 deaths on the roads in the EU. Most of the victims were not in the car, but were on foot, on a bicycle, motorcycle or scooter. The ‘perpetrator’ was usually in the car.

Anyway, ambition or not, we always wholeheartedly welcome a measure against drinking in traffic.

This article Novice driver may soon no longer drink alcohol appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Novice #driver #longer #allowed #drink #sip #alcohol