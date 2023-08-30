The boys after obtaining the driving license A and B for the first timefor the first three years They are considerate novice drivers and they can only drive cars with one power exceeding 95 HP (70 kW) and the power/tare ratio must not exceed i 55 kW/ton (limitation that does not apply to those transporting a disabled person). In the case of electric cars and plug-in hybrids the power/tare ratio rises to 65 kW/t And the maximum power limit of 70 kW expires

Newly licensed cars, what they are

To address the purchase of a car for novice drivers required by the Highway Code, you can refer to the site ilportaledellaautomobilista.it, which allows you to insert le in a special space license plates and the characteristics of cars to understand whether or not they are suitable for novice drivers. The limit also affects the motorists who have over 80 years of age.

The new electric 500 is suitable for novice drivers

Remember that if you have obtained your license for less than three years and you drive a car that is not for novice drivers, you risk one fine from a minimum of €160 up to €641 euros and the Suspension of the licence up to 8 months.

Novice cars

Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe 65 HP

Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe 90 HP 4×2

Fiat 500 and 500 Convertible

Fiat Panda

Fiat 500X 1.3 Mjt

Ford Fiesta 1.1 75 HP and LPG

Hyundai i10 (no 1.0 T-GDI engine)

Hyundai Bayon 1.2 MPi LPG

Kia Picanto (no 1.0 T-GDI engine)

Kia Rio 1.2 DPi 84 HP/LPG

Kia Stonic 1.2 DPi 84 HP/LPG

Launch Ypsilon

Mahindra KUV 100

Mazda 2 1.5 Skyactiv-G

Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 ClearTec

Nissan Juke 1.6 HEV

Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 75 HP

Peugeot 208 1.2 75 HP

Renault Twingo

Renault Clio 1.0 SCe 65

Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid

Renault Captur 1.2 90 HP

Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid

Renault Arkana E-Tech Hybrid

Seat Ibiza 1.0 and LPG

Seat Arona 1.0 TGI methane

Seat Leon 1.0 TSI

Seat Leon Sportstourer 1.0 TSI

Skoda Fabia 1.0 65 and 80 HP

Skoda Scala 1.0 G-Tec CNG 90 HP

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Yaris 1.0

Toyota Yaris Cross

Volkswagen Up! (not the GTI)

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 80 HP

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TGI methane

Electric cars for novice drivers

Abarth 500

Ways U5

Audi Q4 e-tron and Sportback

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron GT

BMW i3

BMW i4

BMW i5

BMW i7 60

BMW iX1

BMW iX3

BMW iX

Citroen e-C4

Citroen e-C4 X

Cupra Born

Dacia Spring

DR 1.0 EV

DS3 E-Tense

DR Evo 3 Electric

Fiat 500e

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Jeep Avenger

Kia Soul

Kia Niro EV

Kia EV6 RWD

Lexus UX300e

Mazda MX-30

Mercedes EQA

Mercedes EQB

Mercedes EQC

Mercedes EQE

Mercedes EQE SUV

Mercedes EQS

Mercedes EQS SUV

MG ZS EV

MG Marvel

MG4

MG5

MINI Cooper SE

MINI Cooper SE Convertible

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Ariya

Opel Corsa-e

Opel Mokka-e

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-2008

Polestar 2 (no Dual Motor)

Porsche Taycan/Sport/Cross Turismo

Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric

Skoda Enyaq/Enyaq Coupe

smart eq fortwo/cabrio

smart #1

Subaru Solterra

Tesla Model 3 RWD

Toyota Mirai FCEV

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance

Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Performance

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

Novice plug-in hybrid cars

Audi Q3/Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI and tron

BMW X1 xDrive 25e

BMW X2 xDrive 25e

BMW 225e XDrive Active Tourer

BMW 320e Touring

Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 180 HP

Citroen C5 X Hybrid 180 HP

Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid DSG

Ford Kuga PHEV

Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV

Jeep Renegade 4Xe 190 HP

Jeep Compass 4Xe 190 HP

Kia Ceed SW PHEV

Kia Xceed PHEV

Kia Niro PHEV

Mercedes 300 de SW

Mercedes GLE 350 de

MINI Countryman Cooper SE

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV

Peugeot 408 Hybrid 180 HP

Renault Megane PHEV E-Tech Hybrid

Renault Captur PHEV E-Tech Hybrid

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 e-TSI

Volvo XC40 T4 Recharge

