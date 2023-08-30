GUIDES ADVICE CARS Car news
Buying guide with the updated list of models that novice drivers can drive for the first three years, after having obtained the A and B driving license for the first time. BUYING GUIDE.
The boys after obtaining the driving license A and B for the first timefor the first three years They are considerate novice drivers and they can only drive cars with one power exceeding 95 HP (70 kW) and the power/tare ratio must not exceed i 55 kW/ton (limitation that does not apply to those transporting a disabled person). In the case of electric cars and plug-in hybrids the power/tare ratio rises to 65 kW/t And the maximum power limit of 70 kW expires
Newly licensed cars, what they are
To address the purchase of a car for novice drivers required by the Highway Code, you can refer to the site ilportaledellaautomobilista.it, which allows you to insert le in a special space license plates and the characteristics of cars to understand whether or not they are suitable for novice drivers. The limit also affects the motorists who have over 80 years of age.
Remember that if you have obtained your license for less than three years and you drive a car that is not for novice drivers, you risk one fine from a minimum of €160 up to €641 euros and the Suspension of the licence up to 8 months.
Novice cars
- Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe 65 HP
- Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe 90 HP 4×2
- Fiat 500 and 500 Convertible
- Fiat Panda
- Fiat 500X 1.3 Mjt
- Ford Fiesta 1.1 75 HP and LPG
- Hyundai i10 (no 1.0 T-GDI engine)
- Hyundai Bayon 1.2 MPi LPG
- Kia Picanto (no 1.0 T-GDI engine)
- Kia Rio 1.2 DPi 84 HP/LPG
- Kia Stonic 1.2 DPi 84 HP/LPG
- Launch Ypsilon
- Mahindra KUV 100
- Mazda 2 1.5 Skyactiv-G
- Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 ClearTec
- Nissan Juke 1.6 HEV
- Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 75 HP
- Peugeot 208 1.2 75 HP
- Renault Twingo
- Renault Clio 1.0 SCe 65
- Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid
- Renault Captur 1.2 90 HP
- Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid
- Renault Arkana E-Tech Hybrid
- Seat Ibiza 1.0 and LPG
- Seat Arona 1.0 TGI methane
- Seat Leon 1.0 TSI
- Seat Leon Sportstourer 1.0 TSI
- Skoda Fabia 1.0 65 and 80 HP
- Skoda Scala 1.0 G-Tec CNG 90 HP
- Toyota Aygo X
- Toyota Yaris 1.0
- Toyota Yaris Cross
- Volkswagen Up! (not the GTI)
- Volkswagen Polo 1.0 80 HP
- Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TGI methane
Electric cars for novice drivers
- Abarth 500
- Ways U5
- Audi Q4 e-tron and Sportback
- Audi Q8 e-tron
- Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
- Audi e-tron GT
- BMW i3
- BMW i4
- BMW i5
- BMW i7 60
- BMW iX1
- BMW iX3
- BMW iX
- Citroen e-C4
- Citroen e-C4 X
- Cupra Born
- Dacia Spring
- DR 1.0 EV
- DS3 E-Tense
- DR Evo 3 Electric
- Fiat 500e
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Hyundai Kona Electric
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Jeep Avenger
- Kia Soul
- Kia Niro EV
- Kia EV6 RWD
- Lexus UX300e
- Mazda MX-30
- Mercedes EQA
- Mercedes EQB
- Mercedes EQC
- Mercedes EQE
- Mercedes EQE SUV
- Mercedes EQS
- Mercedes EQS SUV
- MG ZS EV
- MG Marvel
- MG4
- MG5
- MINI Cooper SE
- MINI Cooper SE Convertible
- Nissan Leaf
- Nissan Ariya
- Opel Corsa-e
- Opel Mokka-e
- Peugeot e-208
- Peugeot e-2008
- Polestar 2 (no Dual Motor)
- Porsche Taycan/Sport/Cross Turismo
- Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric
- Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
- Skoda Enyaq/Enyaq Coupe
- smart eq fortwo/cabrio
- smart #1
- Subaru Solterra
- Tesla Model 3 RWD
- Toyota Mirai FCEV
- Volkswagen ID.3
- Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance
- Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Performance
- Volvo XC40 Recharge
- Volvo C40 Recharge
Novice plug-in hybrid cars
- Audi Q3/Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI and tron
- BMW X1 xDrive 25e
- BMW X2 xDrive 25e
- BMW 225e XDrive Active Tourer
- BMW 320e Touring
- Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 180 HP
- Citroen C5 X Hybrid 180 HP
- Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid DSG
- Ford Kuga PHEV
- Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV
- Jeep Renegade 4Xe 190 HP
- Jeep Compass 4Xe 190 HP
- Kia Ceed SW PHEV
- Kia Xceed PHEV
- Kia Niro PHEV
- Mercedes 300 de SW
- Mercedes GLE 350 de
- MINI Countryman Cooper SE
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV
- Peugeot 408 Hybrid 180 HP
- Renault Megane PHEV E-Tech Hybrid
- Renault Captur PHEV E-Tech Hybrid
- Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 e-TSI
- Volvo XC40 T4 Recharge
