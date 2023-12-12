Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 10:53

The 0.28% increase recorded by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in November was the lowest result for the month since 2018, when there was a decline of 0.21%, reported the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics ( IBGE).

The November 2023 result was slightly below the median of analyst estimates heard by Projeções Broadcast, which pointed to an increase of 0.29%. The forecast range was from 0.22% to 0.37%.

In November 2022, the IPCA had been 0.41%. In October 2023, the IPCA rose 0.24%.

As a consequence, the accumulated rate in 12 months decreased for the second consecutive month, going from 4.82% in October to 4.68% in November, the lowest since August of this year, when it was at 4.61%.

The inflation target for this year pursued by the Central Bank is 3.25%, but the tolerance range in relation to the target goes up to 4.75%.

The accumulated inflation rate in the year up to November was 4.04%.