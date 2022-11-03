The municipality touched 30 degrees, while Murcia, Archena and Cieza also had high records but without breaking previous records
The maximum temperatures recorded last day 1 in the Region were generally exceptional for this time of year, in relation to the historical average, although there were years in which higher figures were recorded at the start of November in some municipalities.
At several points Tuesday touched 30 degrees. In the absence of a year
