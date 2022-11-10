Late November single check: the case



Worry among many citizens who perceive thesingle check for the children every month. Usually around 6-7 of the month, the payment for the current month already appears in the citizen’s pension drawer on the Inps personal profile site, which usually – for those who submitted the application by the end of February this year, arrives between 12 and 15 of the month.

Late November single check: the INPS response

So far, however, in many cases, still nothing. No communication, everything stopped in October, and obviously no notification of payment for November. From INPS they explain not to worry, that it is probably just a delay in the processing of November payments and that everything will happen regularly. But certainly the concern is there in many families.

