December 1, 2024 will be invested andThe new president of Mexico. On November 5th will be the election of the new president of the United States of America (USA). Mexico will have president elect while in the USES is the presidential election. This leads us to the fact that during the days prior to the presidential inauguration, definitions of the future bilateral relations most important of Mexico.

In the USA they will be focusing the media and the political actorss in the odds have the candidates obtain the majority of the votes. Meanwhile in Mexico will be at the top the various versions of who will be the members of the presidential cabinet.

OF WOMEN IN 2024. Despite the fact that there are still months to start the federal electoral process of 2024which will culminate in the election in June of that year, there is already a very wide range of polls on the presidential election and the wide range of applicants. Most of these studies, in terms of electoral preferences, indicate the high probability that the current Head of Government of Mexico City to be presidential candidate of Morena. Furthermore, those studies demoscopic show the high preferences that party has, to date.

Also, on the side of the PRI, PAN and PRD There are various women who have expressed their intention to participate in the search for a presidential candidacy from a possible coalition of these three parties, among them are the PRI members Beatriz Paredes and Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas, the bread makers Lilly Tellez and Margarita Zavala, among other women from those parties. The possibility has even been mentioned MC could join that coalition.

On the other hand, in the USA there are three women for him Democratic Party who are already mentioned both in polls and in the political and communication media as probable candidates for the presidential candidacy of that country: the former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, the current Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harrisand, the former first lady, Michelle Obama.

In Mexico and the USA there is a broad range of women who may, by November and December 2024, become the first women to be invested in the Presidency of Mexico and the USA. To continue analyzing the development of the electoral preferences and the approval ratings of the various women listed as likely candidates for the Presidency of the two countries.

OF CONTAGES AND VACCINATION COVID 19. The undersecretary of the Ministry of Health (SS) of the federal governmentHugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirezreported yesterday at the presidential morning conference that the number of cases of contagion from COVID-19 is increasing in Mexico: “In our country, as we have also warned for several months, since the summer, and after a period of decline, it could be that we have a change in the trend and we will begin to have a greater number of infections. This situation is what we are presenting. Approximately from week 43, the number of cases no longer continued to decrease and from week 45 —we are currently in week 48— a progressive increase began…”. In other words, autumn has arrived and the low temperatures are being reflected in an increase in infections of COVID-19. It should be noted that the effort of the federal government to make the vaccine against COVID 19 available to the public has achieved a very important advance: “We have the expectation that, thanks to the fact that we have broad vaccination coverage, which we can see in these figures that you already know and we always keep them updated, we have 84% general coverage for the entire population aged five years and over, 91 % for adults, 64% for adolescents from 12 to 17 years old and we already have 60% coverage for girls and boys from 5 to 11 years old”.

PARAGRAPHS: OF INFANTS AND CALL TO VACCINATE THEM. As can be seen, there is an important advance in childhood vaccination. Dr. Lopez-Gatell concludes with a call to the parents of all Mexican girls and boys to take them to be vaccinated: “We will continue to vaccinate. The use of pediatric vaccines is yet to be completed, the use of vaccines in five to 11 years. We continue to call on the population to take their daughters and sons to be vaccinated.” (Morning Conference Presidency of the Republic, 29/Nov/2022). The low temperatures will continue throughout the country, and they will go down more. should not be neglected child vaccination, we must protect all Mexican girls and boys. As well as, protect the adults who live with them and the other members of their school community.