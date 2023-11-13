The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award, which is organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and enjoys the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, announced that November 30 is the deadline to receive applications for registration in the award in its new session 2023, at a time when… The award has an increasing demand from companies and business communities in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to submit their applications to participate in the various award categories.

The Sharjah Excellence Award, which is organized annually by the Chamber as part of its efforts to promote a culture of quality and institutional excellence, and adopt best practices in the Emirati and Gulf private sectors, includes eight categories divided into the Sharjah Gulf Emiratisation Award, the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, the Sharjah Excellence Award, and the Sharjah Award for Small and Medium Enterprises. The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Award, the Sharjah Award for Social Responsibility, the Sharjah Award for the Best Facility Conforming to Security Standards, and the Sharjah Award for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, confirmed that the award has been able to consolidate its leading position as a major driver for spreading the culture of institutional excellence and comprehensive quality management within the Emirati and Gulf business community, which is embodied by the increasing demand for participation in the various categories of the award, especially in light of the amendments and developments that have been made. The award was conducted by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which contributed to encouraging and facilitating participation procedures, especially since these amendments came in line with international best practices in the field of business excellence, and to add many competitive advantages to participating establishments in their various categories.

Nada Al Hajri indicated that the Sharjah Chamber is looking forward to more distinguished participation in the award to exchange expertise and experiences and provide a competitive environment capable of enhancing the values ​​of quality, leadership and innovation in companies and private sector institutions from various economic sectors, in a way that contributes to improving its performance and enhancing the growth of commercial and industrial businesses and building… A sustainable economy and improving the quality of Gulf products in global markets.

Those wishing to participate in the award can visit the award’s website www.shjseen.ae and fill out the registration application specifying the category in which they wish to participate and adding a copy of the valid commercial license and membership certificate from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (for the private sector). After receiving the registration application, it will be reviewed by the award office. Respond by e-mail by confirming or rejecting the request. If the registration request is approved, the participation file for the selected category will be sent to be filled out and submitted within the deadline.