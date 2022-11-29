Formula 1 has always been synonymous with maximum performance and technology at the highest levels of motor sport, pushed to the limit by the most talented and prepared drivers ever. As also happens in other sports categories, the balance between these elements generates entertainment and passion, but can also turn into fear and tension when, unfortunately, something unexpected occurs. In some cases, a minimal imperfection is enough to create a dangerous and dramatic accident, as has often happened in the history of Circus.

After all, even F1 responds to a basic concept linked to the four or two-wheeled categories: Motorsport is dangerous. In over 70 years of history of this sport, several drivers have sadly lost their lives following off-piste or contacts with the cars of other competitors, while others still managed to survive, however, still suffering serious injuries, with the signs remaining visible on their bodies . In all of this, there were also other episodes in which, despite the seriousness of the accident, the pilots involved fortunately came out safe and sound, sometimes in an apparently inexplicable way, bordering on a miracle.

In this sense, the most recent one – even before the impact of Guanyu Zhou at Silverstone in 2022, also without consequences – was the one that occurred in the early stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 held on November 29th of that season, and therefore exactly two years ago since. In a championship already heavily conditioned by the COVID-19 emergency, and for this reason postponed to July, the Circus arrived at the Sakhir circuit for the third last round of the world championship, with the games for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ world titles already mathematically decided in favor of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. In the Middle East, therefore, the challenges still open were those for the conquest of the most prestigious ranking positions possible, both in the upper and lower parts. In the latter case, the Haas he went to Bahrain with the aim of trying to increase his score by just 3 points, in order to avoid a possible comeback for Williams, still in last position.

The line-up, then formed by Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, saw the French-Swiss driver qualify in 19th and penultimate position on the grid, with the intention of making a comeback in the race. However, the start of the GP proved to be one of the last moments of Grosjean’s F1 career: after battling with the back-of-the-pack riders braking into turn one, the Haas driver subsequently made contact with Daniil Kvyat at the start of the straight following, swerving towards the inside of the track at high speed. Without the possibility of checking the car, the number 8 went to hit the barriers of protection almost perpendicularly, with such a violence (little more than 50 G) that his Haas snapped in twoimmediately catching fire.

🏎️French #F1 driver Romain Grosjean said he was “okay” after surviving a high-speed crash and fireball blaze on the opening lap of the #Bahrain Grand Prix. As @ClaireARush explains, it is believed that the ‘halo’, the bar that protects the driver’s head, saved his life pic.twitter.com/PAiNPLicdT — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 30, 2020

To make matters worse, there was also the critical position of the survival cell, stuck in the guardrail and engulfed in flames. Despite the very high danger conditions, Grosjean incredibly managed to get out of the passenger compartment with his strength after almost 30 seconds, being immediately rescued by the doctors who arrived with the medical car. In the impact, fortunately the pilot did not lose consciousness, a fundamental fact for his safety. Admitted to the hospital in Manama, Grosjean reported some hand burns for the fire, which did not allow him to take part in the last two GPs. In this way, the Genevan lost the opportunity to continue in the top automotive series, but not his career as a driver. After the accident, Grosjean indeed passed into IndyCara category in which it still competes today.