Next Friday, November 25 commemorates the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. This day has its origin in the fact that in Dominican Republicon November 25, 1960, the sisters and activists were assassinated Homeland, Minerva and Maria Teresa Mirabal by order of the then president Rafael Leonidas Trujillo. This is why the United Nations Organization (UN) has been carrying out since 2008 the campaign Únete para end violence against women and girls.

This campaign calls the action of the civil society, governments, institutions and agencies, as well as the member countries of the UNorganizations of women, youth, private sector, artists, media, men and women, boys and girlsto break the silence and join efforts to prevent and eliminate violence and discrimination against women and girls.

And it is that for the United Nations“Violence and the threat of violence against women is the most widespread violation of human rights, undermines the development of countries, generates instability in societies and impedes progress towards justice and peace”.

and knowing that even though there has been progress to combat violence against women and girls globallythere is also the recognition that much remains to be done.

In this sense, the governments of the Fourth Transformation, that we are also committed to the Sustainable Development Goals of the UNwe became multipliers of the campaign, also joining the 16 days of activism against gender violence, which is a moment in which actions are promoted to end violence against women and girls worldwide.

The ways to participate in this campaign are multiple and simple, but they have great symbolism and manage to move consciences such as:

Wearing a garment or using an orange ribbon and invite other people to wear orange every 25th of the month.

Spread the hashtag #DíaNaranja #YomepintodeNaranja on social networks with messages in favor of the prevention of violence against women and girls.

Assume public commitments to achieve access for women and girls to a life free of violence.

In the case of Ahome, we are permanently promoting the campaign Unite to end violence against women and girlsand with affirmative actions we advance in the revolution of consciences so that the gender equality be a reality in all its extension, starting with the highest priority: the nondiscrimination and the permanent search to generate a culture where women, without distinction, can access all the opportunities they deserve as active participants in building the nation we want.