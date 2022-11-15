The holiday on November 15 will be cloudy and rainy in the North, Midwest, Southeast and part of the Northeast, thanks to large areas of instability.

According to weather, these areas of instability are joining a cold front that is found on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Strong winds are expected in Rio Grande do Sul and on the coast of Uruguay, still as a result of the extratropical cyclone that formed last Sunday (13). The holiday should have firm weather in the South with sun and heat in Porto Alegre (RS), Florianópolis (SC) and Curitiba (PR).

+ Proclamation of the Republic: see what’s open and closed in SP

The sun should also prevail in São Paulo, but showers are expected in the afternoon. In the rest of the Southeast region, the climate will be very cloudy and showers with lightning, including in the capitals Belo Horizonte (MG), Vitória (ES) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The forecast is the same for the Midwest. The exception occurs in some areas of Mato Grosso Do Sul, which will have sun and clear weather, such as the capital Campo Grande.

North and Northeast regions should also have the Proclamation of the Republic holiday with a lot of instability and rain, including rain showers with lightning in some regions of Bahia, Piauí and Maranhão.