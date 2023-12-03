The Spanish writer Elvira Lindo remembers that one afternoon, after leaving a meeting with a work team from the film industry to adapt one of her books, her husband, also the writer Antonio Muñoz Molina, told her, noticeably upset, that he was not He saw her “depressed enough” after those people destroyed her work. It was one of the meetings to which the writer was already accustomed. Adaptations of books to cinema are not new, they have existed since the invention of that industry itself, but they are currently experiencing a kind of boom due to the impulse of the platforms of streaming and the increasingly arduous promotional work of publishers. In Mexico, for example, in 2023, three of the most emblematic books of national literature have been adapted: Hurricane seasonby Fernanda Melchor, Human Resourcesby Antonio Ortuño and I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me, by Juan Pablo Villalobos.

That afternoon, after the chaotic interaction in the eyes of Muñoz Molina, Elvira Lindo explained that in order to write scripts, both the writer and the scriptwriter must have “a certain humility.” “I saw how his face was getting more and more angry, because I didn’t understand that they told me from the first moment that maybe a character didn’t work, that in that part the action lost strength. ‘Leave this world,’ she told me, ‘it’s a world in which you will be constantly humiliated.’ And I think that that is the job, and you have to understand that everyone is going to put a spoon into the script,” she says. Several of Lindo’s works have been made into films, but she has also adapted and written original scripts. Most of the fear that not only writers experience, but also the public that is faithful to the works of their favorite authors, lies in the way in which those stories, contained in the pages of books, are now projected , with flesh and blood people and with clear visual stimuli on the big screen.

In Mexico, this 2023 three successful books have reached the screens of cinemas and platforms. Of them, the one that caused the most expectation among the public was Hurricane season (Random House, 2017), by Fernanda Melchor from Veracruz, because of how complicated the environment and the recreation of the inner world of her characters seemed. The novel, set in Veracruz, portrays a scenario that can be possible in almost any corner of Mexico, with characters who embody in themselves the misery, poverty, abandonment, homophobia, abuse and the different serious problems that people experience. Mexican society thanks in part to the explosion of violence that the country has been experiencing for several decades now.

Elisa Miller, the director, worked closely with Melchor and managed to transfer to the screen part of that sordidness and bitter perspective that the pages of the book raise. One day Miller heard the author say that she began the construction of her characters by imagining that a demon possessed them and from there she was able to tell everything: “If the camera was there it is because the devil was there. With that excuse we allow ourselves to make moves that normally I would not have made,” the director said in an interview with this newspaper.

The Uruguayan writer and filmmaker Pablo Casacuberta explains that the complexity in adapting a book to film responds to how the perception of people’s own senses constructs a unique experience that cannot be compared: “In reading, a virtuality is produced where one is sitting in the armchair, but at the same time it is unfolded. And an incredible thing happens and that is that the stimulus for this to happen has a very low sensory quality. One is sitting in the armchair and in fact, the less sensoriality there is, the better. You want there to be no noise, no stimuli, you don’t want to feel hot or cold. So, what is produced is a kind of intimate space that the film does not have. The film has an immersive level of sensoriality.”

Fernando Frías directs the actors on the set of the film ‘I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me’. LANDER LARRANAGA (NETFLIX)

The Mexican Juan Pablo Villalobos is in favor of encouraging readers and authors not to expect to see in theaters a version equal to the one they construct with their books: “I think we should not make comparisons, make comparisons between a novel and “The film is a false approach.” The writer, whose novel I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me (Anagrama, 2016) has also recently been made into a film, and the adaptation of another of his books is about to be released: Party in the burrow. Regarding the three Mexican films that are released in movie theaters—among which is his—he says: “They manage to create something different from the book, that is, there is no symbiosis that means that you cannot see the film without having read the book or that after going to see the movie you need to go for the book because you didn’t understand something. I think the three of them have created their own language and their own tone and that’s what’s interesting.”

I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me was born when the young Mexican director Fernando Frías—a voracious reader and lover of literature—read the book at home while filming the award-winning I’m not here anymore (2019). She communicated via email with Villalobos and they worked together to refine the details of the script. The writer even appears in a brief, but revealing scene in the film, just giving recognition for his book to the character he plays himself. A kind of metafiction game that ends up drawing suspicion and laughter from more than one spectator.

For five years, Villalobos and Frías exchanged messages and phone calls so that the story came out in the best possible way. Now, hand in hand with director Manolo Caro (The flower house either The immoral life of the ideal couple) prepares the premiere of the adaptation of Fiesta en la burrow, a story that could be said to be more complex when it comes to being translated into another type of narrative, as it is narrated from the voice of a little boy who lives in a house and with a family involved in a mystery that readers—especially Mexicans—will discover in the first pages of the book.

For Antonio Ortuño from Jalisco, reading is an individual experience, and writing, on the other hand, cinema, is something that is done collectively and that, in general, is also enjoyed in that way: “You write a novel in your office, or in a cafe, or at home, and there are many moments in which the words, the story take you to a certain degree of whim. Or say, I can build this with words, and the effort to build it, because it is my job. Turning that into a script also involves a series of costs. May Remedios the Beautiful ascend to the heavens, with the genius of García Márquez that comes out very well on paper, but for the producer, for the photographer, for the art director, it can be an absolute nightmare,” he says. The author of Human Resources (Anagrama, 2007), adapted by Jesús Magaña, explains that the experience of retelling one of his stories now from another place is very interesting to him: “Retelling that story and in other circumstances with other possibilities,” he says regarding adaptation, well, it is a challenge and I try to face it that way instead of holding on.

The price of cinema

Economic conditions define film adaptations. In cinema, a series of resources are required, sometimes in the millions, to recreate a situation posed in less than a page by the author of a book. The authors consulted here have agreed that one of the things to avoid, as writers, is clinging to certain characters, scenes, circumstances and details that even at some point in their writing seemed essential to them.

The Colombian Antonio García Ángel remembers when, together with the writer Pilar Quintana, they wrote the script for the film Lavaperros (2020): “EAt one point the producer told us ‘check which scenes that are done at night can be done during the day because it is more expensive for us to do scenes at night and those during the day are cheaper.’ Then of course, we were outraged, we thought they were affecting our creativity and we asked how much it cost: ‘250,000 dollars more’ they said, and we had to sit there.”

