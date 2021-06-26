In the first scene of the novel Purity (Literature Random House) by Garth Greenwell, the protagonist, an American professor of Anglo-Saxon literature in Bulgaria, has a coffee with a student who confesses the suffering caused by his unrequited love for his best friend. However, the narrator is surprised to discover that what his student wants is not to find a natural way to live his homosexuality, but to indulge in that feeling of estrangement that has become the core of his identity. “What life could I want if not that one?”, The young man snapped at the perplexed teacher, “what other life could I bear?” Greenwell’s new book, which has appeared on several lists of the best Anglo-Saxon novels of 2020, is a good example of the way in which what was once simply called “LGTBIQ thematic” —sometimes, with its own section in bookstores— It has been integrated fluently in the tables of novelties, more than ever in June, Pride month, which culminates with the great celebration next Saturday.

Greenwell has made “sex, desire, shame, illness, identity, strangeness and love” (the list is his) at the center of his writing. Also in an acknowledgment of his debt to the authors who preceded him in this search, as explained by mail. “Find Giovanni’s room James Baldwin at age 14 in a Louisville, Kentucky bookstore marked a turning point in my life, because it was the first book I read that suggested that my life as a gay man could have dignity, “he explains. “At that time he was not a writer, and there was still a long way to go before he was, but that was the beginning of a vital conversation with a literature tradition queer“, Add. The writer mentions names like Proust, Henry James, Virginia Woolf, Reinaldo Arenas, Jeanette Winterson or Rafael Chirbes. “That is why I write, to try to give an answer to these books that have meant so much to me.”

In that conversation you can locate The village of Romàns (Altamarea), a novel that Pier Paolo Pasolini concluded around 1950 and is now being published for the first time in Spanish. The guilty experience of homosexuality is the invisible epicenter of the emotional earthquake that shakes the rural priest Paolo, who according to Nico Naldini, editor and exhumator of the text, is a alter ego from the author himself. In this story that Pasolini conceived as a vehicle for social denunciation and spiritual inquiry – a sort of Saint Manuel Bueno, martyr a la Friulana—, sexuality does not appear explicitly named, but “what does spread in a palpable way is anxiety, the neurosis of anguish that torments the peaceful soul of Father Paolo,” writes Naldini.

The experience of homosexuality from the inner conflict also articulates The invisible furies of the heart (Salamander), the most recent novel by John Boyne, known for the best-seller The boy in striped pajamas. This training novel recounts seven decades of Irish history from the gaze of an old man born in 1945 who struggles to overcome the guilt associated with his homosexuality. It is not a minor issue. A whole literary tradition, from Proust to Cocteau, Peyrefitte, García Lorca or the first Juan Goytisolo, affirmed itself by building sophisticated verbal architectures around censorship and the ellipsis of a dissident sexuality.

There is no ellipsis, however, in Bun (Two Whiskers), published this spring by the expert in pedagogy and LGTBIQ studies Melani Penna Tosso. Through humor, word games, manners and a conception of literature as a tool for political subversion, this short novel fights against attempts to pigeonhole the lesbian. There is also no confusion in Meek (Alfaguara), the applauded literary premiere of who then (in 2010, when it was published for the first time) was Roberto Enríquez and today is Bob Pop. The biography of this cultural journalist, screenwriter and exegete of popular culture is now the narrative engine from Lost fagot (TNT), a television series that partially reflects the plot of this novel whose publication was a personal bet of Constantino Bértolo, the editor until 2014 of Caballo de Troya. With an agile and precise language to the point of verging on vertigo, Enríquez narrates the nocturnal journey of a wealthy young man, between vaudeville and epiphany, in a gay sauna in Madrid.

The passage of time also allows us to appreciate with a different perspective Anyone has a bad night (Tusquets), the reissue of one of Eduardo Mendicutti’s greatest hits, published for the first time in 1988 and which narrates the experiences of a transformista, Madelón, during the night of the attempted coup on 23-F. “Until then, the little and more or less remarkable that had been published with LGTBIQ protagonists was almost always dark, bitter, painful, penitential, offensive, ”Mendicutti explains by email. “It was tolerated, provided it was clear that the gay or lesbian paid a social, criminal or vital price for the sin or crime of being gay. A bad night … he was cheerful, lacked a guilt complex, and had an almost innocent fighting spirit ”. For Mendicutti, the recovery this year of his text allows him to rediscover a novel “very funny, very uninhibited, very combative without harassing”, he points out. “Unfortunately, at my age, I don’t know if I could write it now. This novel rejuvenates me, but not until I am sufficiently firecracker. Like it or not, I don’t like it, I’m already a writer senior “.

Mendicutti appreciates an evolution in the presence of the LGTBIQ theme in the literary scene. “New gay writers no longer feel the need to write from the labyrinth of fear and loneliness, or from an ivory tower,” he says. “In that sense, my novel and I were perhaps pioneers. But it is returning, on the back of certain ideologies, hostility and aggressiveness against the collective. And that may also mark our LGTBIQ literature now and in the immediate future ”.

In this tension between the past and the present, between acceptance and violence, a novel of a very different sign also moves. On Children apart (Troy Horse), the writer Julieta Valero addresses the issue of motherhood from the queer. “The reality is stubborn and much richer and more complex than the heteropatriarchal model”, explains the author, “the literature had to reflect that, inevitably”. His novel, starring two women with school-age children who decide to reconstitute themselves as a family, in Valero’s words, “does not explicitly or in a theoretical sense thematize the LGTBIQ issue, but it presents some people living in their homosexual condition with naturalness, perhaps the privilege of belonging to a progressive middle class context that respects and integrates them, but at the same time having conservative families of origin and in one of the cases very intolerant ”. For Valero, this two-speed Spain reflects a country in which “it has evolved very quickly from post-Franco structures to a democracy with many dark areas in terms of respect for diversity.”

So is the LGTBIQ literature label still valid or is it time to assume that it is diluted? “The publishing industry detects sources of social interest and looks for its market niches, but it does not represent the state of such a complex issue,” says the author. “As a label, I suppose it was and still is necessary to make visible a very important social and rights demand. If many creators have needed to speak from there, that reality is unquestionable, and it is very legitimate. But, to the extent that these rights are achieved, the logical thing would be to evolve towards a truly naturalized integration ”.