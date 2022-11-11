“Walce’s commitment to the Breathink project is a commitment that starts from the very beginning. As an association we strongly believe in training and informing the population regarding a whole series of issues concerning thoracic oncology. From the very beginning we took part in the planning of this initiative, guiding a bit what were its steps, starting from the photograph of the situation. The interviews that were carried out in many cases were also assisted by Walce in identifying patients and caregivers who could collaborate in a profitable way “. Like this Silvia Novello, president of Walce (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), on the sidelines of the meeting that saw healthcare professionals alongside start-ups, academics and innovation experts confronting themselves on multidisciplinary working tables in the last phase of the project ” Breathink ”dedicated to creation. “Breathink – we think together about lung cancer” is an open innovation project promoted by AstraZeneca, which has been heavily involved in the area for years.

“The main challenge is precisely to provide correct information – continues Novello – Lung cancer is experiencing a phase of true innovation, starting with early diagnosis, molecular diagnosis and all the news in the therapeutic field both in terms of precision medicine and immunotherapy.. The news is an advantage for all patients, but the information and messages that are given must be constantly changed. To do this, it is essential that there is constant collaboration between all the actors who take part in the management of the patient in thoracic oncology “.