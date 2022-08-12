





By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist whose death was once ordered by Iran in 1989 because of his work, was attacked onstage at an event in New York and suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, State Police said. of New York and a witness.

A man ran onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York State and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom, a witness said. A state trooper present at the event took the assailant into custody, police said.

Rushdie was airlifted to a hospital, but his condition is not yet known, police said. The police report gave no reason for the attack.

Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, faced death threats for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages. The novel was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations after its publication in 1988.

A year later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, urging Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.

Rushdie went into hiding for many years. The Iranian government said in 1998 that it would no longer support the fatwa, and Rushdie has been living relatively openly in recent years. Iranian organizations, however, raised a multimillion dollar reward for Rushdie’s murder.

PEN America, a free speech advocacy group of which Rushdie is a former president, said it was “recovering from shock and horror” from what it called an unprecedented attack on a writer in the United States.

US Senator Chuck Schumer of New York called it “an attack on freedom of speech and thought.”

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Jonathan Allen, Randi Love and Tyler Clifford in New York; and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)







