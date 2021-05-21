In the last years of his life, acquitted by his own decision of the urge to write, Philip Roth learned to enjoy something he had never known before, the simple pleasure of doing nothing. In his country house, which had been for almost half a century the monastery of his disciplinary dedication to literature, he now stared out the window at the landscape, the birds crossing the sky, listening for a long time to the rain or the wind on the leaves. of those monumental trees of America. In his recently published and recently banned biography of Roth, Blake Bailey takes pleasure in recounting that penultimate epoch, before the final devastation of disease, in which the novelist who had never granted himself a day of truce – nor did he He had given it to the world – accept old age, and acquire a little peace of mind.

The reader of the biography also appreciates those moments of respite. Telling the entire life of Philip Roth must have been almost as exhausting for his biographer as living it was for the novelist. Borges spoke of the fascination of biographers for the changes of domicile of their protagonists. To Blake Bailey, author of an admirable biography of John Cheever, Philip Roth’s changes of address seem as absorbing as his multiple changes of partner, publisher, and literary agent, but neither does he miss the stages in his travel itineraries , and sometimes even the successive means of public transport that the biographer uses to go from one place to another.

Roth had from a young age an obsessive ambition to impose his name in the highest rank of the American novel and an inflexible and very competitive assurance about his rightful place. That innate arrogance was invaluable to him in dealing with the ferocious attacks that were from the beginning the other side of his success. At 26 years old, and with his first book, Goodbye, Columbus, won the National Book Award; It also became the object of scandal for religious Judaism in the United States, for the sarcasm and shamelessness with which it counted the lives of Jewish characters. A prominent rabbi was questioning in scandal: “What is being done to silence this man?” The immodest comedy, the frank and even rude celebration of male sexuality, which so outraged pious Jews, reached paroxysm in Portnoy’s Complaint. The grotesque masturbatory adventures and promiscuous dreams of a Jewish middle-class teenager from New Jersey seduced millions of readers with the novelty of its impudence, with a verbal torrent that freed the prose from all expressive formality. Overnight Philip Roth was famous and wealthy, to an extent hitherto unimaginable to him.

In the Literature departments of American universities, the degree of freedom of thought is roughly equivalent to that of China during the Cultural Revolution

It also aroused the misunderstanding of the identification between the novelist and the narrator of the novel, and an even more threatening tidal wave of invective. The great Jewish scholar Gershom Scholem, a former friend in Berlin of Walter Benjamin, went so far as to assure in an incendiary article that a book like Portnoy’s Complaint it could favor “a new Holocaust.” Roth was compared to Joseph Goebbels and Julius Streicher, one of the instigators of anti-Semitism and the persecution of the Jews. That he was himself made his crime more serious.

It was a time of breaking limits in literature, and also in private life. Philip Roth’s generation is more or less that of Norman Mailer and John Updike, novelists who wrote fictions of explicit sexuality that had a lot of personal confessions and chronicles of the change of customs of those years. Freedom came long before equality. Men like Mailer, Updike and Roth could take advantage of the multiplying opportunities offered by the brilliance of success and the disappearance of sexual taboos, while still exercising an ancient male supremacy. The lure of transgression, now seen in retrospect, is undermined by the exhibitionist evidence of a self-centered masculinity, where the woman is at the same time a mostly carnal presence and a shadow.

Blake Bailey was accused of showing a certain sympathy, or at least a lack of critical distance, toward his character’s less attractive male behavioral traits, now relics of an era, and attitudes toward women that have suddenly become stayed far away. But then much more serious accusations arose against him, of sexual abuse and even rape, and then three things happened: the first, that the accused, by the mere fact of being an accused, became guilty; second, that Roth’s biography began to be read by the police for evidence to confirm his guilt; the third, that the publisher of the book, WW Norton, withdrew it from circulation, in an act of censorship that has aroused much less indignation in the literary and journalistic media in the United States than it should.

Andrea Aguilar has written here that US publishers are terrified of lawsuits and mass lynchings on the networks and now include “morality” clauses in their contracts with authors. With its limitations, its flaws and its excesses, the biography of Roth by Blake Bailey is a first-rate document for understanding the life and work of an author and the time to which he belongs, so close to ours and already so different her. Looking at these differences, and the way in which values ​​change, and in which each writer reflects his time, is its captive, rebels against it, also helps us to reflect on our present and our own attitudes, to ask ourselves how many of those that now seem natural to us will become unacceptable for those who come later. Censorship and intolerance are no less serious because they claim to be exercised in the name of a noble cause. In the Literature departments of American universities, the degree of freedom of thought is roughly equivalent to that of China during the Cultural Revolution, and that of freedom of expression not much higher than that of North Korea. In the name of the memory of the persecuted and exterminated Jews, this rabbi demanded that Philip Roth’s mouth be shut up. There is no just cause that makes censorship legitimate or that allows someone to be left without the protection of the presumption of innocence.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.