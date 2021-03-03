We must throw ourselves headlong into this short, untimely and dissonant text. Here we are in “Prevetterie”, or Cameroon; nicknamed Camaroes (Shrimps) by the Portuguese settlers, so many were there. The language of Max Lobe (born in Douala, he has lived in Switzerland since the age of 18), projected as the shell comes out of the barrel, twists learning French, tropicalizes it, stops it dead and gives it mercilessly. other amazing possibilities in the strongest sense. The author settles, in short, in the mouth of the narrator, Mista AcaDa-Writa, who is a writer “Storyteller “, Well undermined in “Pink tilapia jacket”, glossy pumps “Out of the fridge” and afro cut “Bulky”. He has his desk at Uncle Godblessyou’s bar. There he refuels his profane and farcical verve with a lot of beers. “Tien’Gon”.His talk, of a tremendous invention, fits into that, even more bastard, of Dibéa Bi Ndonko, who is none other than the madman who possesses him. Dibéa, for his part, abolishes any salamalec reverence and takes pleasure in igniting lasting hatreds in the throats. He shamelessly invites himself to the crossroads “Everyone-sits-God-pushes” , in order to insult the crowd of “Slums”who, for generations, have awaited the visit of the presidential couple: “His Phall’Excellence and His Clith’Altesse La Royale Beloved”.

A barely unrecognizable Cameroon

This violently satirical novel stirs up the “bouchanus” of a slew of characters and scoffs at a barely unrecognizable Cameroon, with its irremovable president Père Ubu in power for forty years, his freedom of opinion ceaselessly violated, his police specials like hitting hard. The tongue, angry, finally takes revenge on the gags. An infantilized people then goes out of its hinges. The resources looted by settlers yesterday and today are exploding in everyone’s hands. The oral score is incredible: onomatopoeias, invectives, fornication of expressions, horrific compositions capable of flouting immediate comprehension, words in English, Italian, Bassa, neologisms in bursts, barbaric and spontaneous sketches, Douala slang … Ramuz enthusiast and great Reader of the African novelists of the dictatorships as well as of their Latin American counterparts, Max Lobe has also read Rabelais, and one can experience in this novel, with great happiness, the same greedy appetite for a language of constantly unleashed invention. MS