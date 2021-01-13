On the site of the old village of Orze, bombed in 1916, only the enclosure of a cemetery, the apse of the church and a railway viaduct remain. In this militarized zone, where only a few mysterious “opponents” circulate, arrives Laszlo Ascensio, the first human to come into the world in space. Nicknamed Little Nemo because he was born on the same day as Winsor McCay’s little hero, he is connected to the Dialoguer, a sort of authoritative GPS, and swallows pills to support the earth’s atmosphere. We are in the middle of the 21st century and humans, followers of a transhumanist movement called the Divna, have left an Earth destroyed by industry and commodification. Some time later, Adna Szor, a pianist and composer who has just lost her husband, arrives in Boizéro in turn. Granddaughter and namesake of a former cabaret singer deported to Ravensbrück, she discovers this desolate territory where archaeological excavations have revealed the existence of a very old cult dedicated to underground divinities. Like a black hole that absorbs thoughts, Boizéro transforms those who venture there by annihilating, for example, their religious feelings. At the end of the 21st century, when the “spacians”, unable to live on the surface of the Earth, took refuge in its depths, a third character, Sylvia Pan, ventured into Boizéro.

Live on Earth and cohabit with other living people

Tribute to Stalker, by Andreï Tarkovski, the enigmaire is located in an imaginary country of Northern Europe and interweaves three temporalities. The red zone, where nature has reclaimed its rights and where wild animals circulate, also evokes the no man’s land which surrounds the remains of the Chernobyl power plant. Formally ambitious, this novel after the disaster questions the quest for origins, the ability of humans to live on Earth and coexist with other living beings, our need for myths and representations. The book we have in our hands is made up of “phonocopies”, a library of sound archives contained in a machine that records the memory of a hypertechnological humanity that has silenced all artists. The word remains, “Last vestige of humanity”, and the silence, with which, if one is to believe one of the characters of Pierre Cendors, one can write the most beautiful poems. SJ