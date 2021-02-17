Louise is a young, brilliant woman, she wears what it takes for a cocktail, to walk the aisles of a living room, she knows who to talk to and what. The communications agency that she has just created has for almost sole client Stan, a former child prodigy of design, on the way to going has-been. She tries as best she can to manage her diva whims which make her lose all her contracts, and also to part with her lover and his fantasies. But what falls on her shoulders is of another importance: her, father, who has just died, left a collection unlike any other. Koi carp, as they are wrongly called in the West, since koi means carp. For centuries, Japanese breeders have selected carp with original patterns, the Nishiki koi, some specimens of which are worth a fortune. To protect them from thieves, predators and pollution, his father scattered them in the basins of Parisian public gardens. Collecting this collection, knowing what to do with it is the singular theme of this fiction by Anthony Van den Bossche. With a keen sense of the stage, he offers us an ambitious first novel, sounding true, a success. A. N.