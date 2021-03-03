Posterity is often ungrateful. Inventor of the sewing machine, Barthélemy Thimonnier fell into oblivion as the American entrepreneur Isaac Merritt Singer gave his name to a brand sold around the world. The story of this modest tailor, born in 1793 in a village in the Rhône, could be a fable or a scene from the Lyonnais puppet that he may have witnessed as he went to town to sell his invention. A discreet character, carried by an unalterable faith in technical progress, Barthélemy Thimonnier was born in 1793 in a village in the Rhône. At 18, he cut off two phalanges to escape the murderous Russian campaign led by the Napoleonic army. It is, they say, by observing his wife, Madeleine, embroiderer of the Monts du Lyonnais, that he had the idea of ​​the first sewing loom. Ironically, the first order came from the French army to make the famous horizon blue uniforms worn by soldiers until 1921. Cheated by his successive associates, who stole his patents, Barthélemy Thimonnier would fight poverty all his life and bad luck, will run out on the roads and work hard to improve his invention.

Emblematic of the century of machinery, the setbacks of the vagabond inventor merge with the profound transformations linked to the start of industrialization in Europe. Following the trajectory of Barthélemy Thimonnier, Yamina Benahmed Daho retraces sixty years of social history: the opposition of the artisans to the arrival of machines, the workers’ revolts, including those of the canuts of Lyon, the exploitation by the bosses of the workers in home, the first world fairs and industrialists’ strategies to transform workers into buyers.

The regular sound of the “little iron monster”

“Memory object”, the sewing machine occupies a unique place in Yamina Benahmed Daho’s personal story. Written in italics, childhood memories emerge and interact with the main story: the sure gesture of the narrator’s mother, seamstress, the regular sound of the Singer machine, “Little iron monster” bought on credit in Algeria in the early 1950s and transported to France in spare parts twenty years later. Leaning together on the famous machine for sewing the hem of jeans, the mother and her grown-up daughter engage in a silent conversation, much larger and more eloquent than the simple transmission of a know-how.

“Text means Fabric (…), the text is made, is worked through a perpetual interlacing”, writes Roland Barthes in Pleasure of text, cited in the foreground of the novel. It is precisely this entanglement of stories, at the crossroads of fiction and documentary, that Yamina Benahmed Daho works, a precise and sensitive archaeologist of memory.