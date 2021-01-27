Four seasons, six characters: twenty-four chapters make up this year seen by Céline Curiol. Twenty-four songs, so ambitious is the project of this novel, or twenty-four hours, so much the subject, despite the scope of the work, is dense and tight. Twenty-three moments, in reality: the loop does not come full circle. The cycle of Orna, Selene, Hope, Modé, Pavel and Mehdi, the protagonists, remains unfinished, open and indeterminate for some, closed and final for others. But we do not return to the starting point, such are the laws of ascension.

“Small” facts and big consequences

Orna is a journalist. She runs the web writing of a continuous news channel. In her forties, she arrived there after years of experience in the “traditional” press and a little unemployment to give professional and ethical benchmarks to young editors whose main motivation is the number of clicks generated by their papers. “What is a fact? “ she asks students at conferences. And also to herself. These are the questions that any author that Orna addresses throughout the story asks. Facts and opinions, facts and rumors, “small” facts and big consequences, the theme is launched immediately and the story will be organized around this theme, veering between an inexorable social and economic determinism and a series of coincidences “which only happen in novels ”.

Thus, Orna finds one night, lying in front of his door, a body. The man is not dead. She hesitates, goes home. Time to wonder if his prudence is not cowardice, the firefighters arrive. It was not she who called them. The next day, she finds a trace of him in the hospital. He is Tunisian and has the same name as her. This coincidence launches the Ferris wheel of the novel, preserving it from all abstraction. The characters will meet, please, love, fight, or cross paths at a distance, influence without knowing each other on their mutual destinies, separated and linked by this law of universal attraction. Are they free? Are they determined, and by what? Céline Curiol has created these characters who resemble us and who grab the reader through a powerful identification process – positive or negative.

Even if Orna and her sister Selene, a scientist loaded with statistics and adept at inflexible causality, occupy the central flow of the narrative, none of the other characters is accessory, nor bearer without depth of a narrative or sociological function. The novel thus focuses with finesse on many themes, family, police violence, migrants, relationships between men and women, or women and women, at work, in life, in dreams too, which make its reading an immersion. in a world that looks more like ours, or if you want more obscure.