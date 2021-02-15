The secret. Can we live the present by forgetting the past or by ignoring it? When it’s clean for us, it’s impossible. But when it is a part of our old family heritage, that of our ancestors, and it is sometimes buried, obscured, the maps of the mental labyrinth of self-knowledge can be blurred. The breadcrumb trail may even appear to be broken. We must then follow it carefully, groping in the dark, before the beam of light emerges which will allow us to move forward in a more assured manner.

Dual mother-daughter unity

It is this vital work of transmission between the generations that Anouchka will undertake, the character created by Anne Bassi in her first novel. The journey of this woman in search of an understanding of the meaning of life across borders and eras takes us from 1885 to today, from Kiev to Paris via Berlin. Rebecca, Raïssa and Anouchka, three women from the same lineage… And a secret. Like matryoshkas, they are linked by what they have most intimate, the dual mother-daughter unity. But could memories have erased the traces of a lived drama? Anouchka seeks to go back in time or rather to find what links her to this past, and thus to do a work of humanity.

The real is never far in this singular tale which links autobiography, psychic research and historical novel. The reader finds himself captivated as he advances step by step in this work of memory. Anouchka / Anne remembers “These grandparents who had known the great torments which upset the world. The war and the Resistance brought Charles and Raïssa closer together, removed from the bar association because they were Jews. Lawyers by vocation, by love of freedom and by aversion to arbitrariness and injustice, they had found their raison d’être in the political struggle ”. Anne Bassi is the granddaughter of the former Paris councilor and senator Charles Lederman, the Communist lawyer who, with her brother-in-law Georges Garel, participated in the fights of the Resistance and in Jewish mutual aid in the face of barbarism nazi. But it is her story that Anouchka is now writing, in first person and thanks to the discovery of a musical score that will have crossed the ages and will serve as a witness in this handover between women.