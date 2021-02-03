Norbert is the narrator’s “nautical friend”. And also the friend Meetic. They met at the famous site. “We went up to my place the same evening and the next day we were together. “ This means that Norbert is not one of the men with whom she makes love from time to time, whom she sees sometimes or never. With Norbert, all subjects are discussed. Retirement, for example, which opens the novel by Véronique Pittolo, but also MeToo, and even politics. He follows the activity of yellow vests and demonstrations in support of migrants. Her activism dates back to college. Today, she is content to read Mediapart. When she talks about poetry, he asks her: “Don’t you have any other topics in store?” “ But, “apart from these slight discrepancies, we got along well”.

Getting along isn’t just sexual, but the body matters a lot. If Norbert had not accompanied the narrator to the swimming pool, their relationship would not have lasted. For her, swimming is a pleasure, a way to keep joints and muscles flexible, but also a test of truth. “From ancient Greece to Laure Manaudou, where is my body? “ And, today when she watches for her first fine lines of fifty years, it is the opportunity to question the gaze of men on her forms, and to impose her gaze of woman on theirs.

Dominant codes forgotten

The novel does more than turn the tables. This “Woman over 50”, these “Invisible” whose body, said a writer, “Nothing extraordinary”, precisely supports an active and happy relationship with the body. Without provocation or complacency, she describes a sexuality without drama, a pleasure received and given, with a simplicity and a freedom which relegates the dominant codes to the rank of antiques. Véronique Pittolo has an asset for this, the deliberately stripped down, everyday language that she has chosen for this text, between diary and conversation notebook.

Assigned to the line of “Average swimmers” accused of swimming “Too much in the middle”, the narrator does not lock herself in the space of the basin, the bed or the networks. Every day, undocumented migrants come to the showers in the swimming pool, under the watchful eye of security guards, and about this famous retreat, we are mobilized. What if the pool was on an indefinite strike, asks Norbert? And if, to his “Kidney failure”, she preferred “The nicest”: the general strike?