In July last year it was announced that Lena, the girlfriend of Brusselmans who is 34 years his junior, was expecting their first child. The couple made no secret of their desire to have children. ,,My first wife did not get pregnant, wife number two resolutely did not want children. But Lena is a lot younger and would like to become a mother,” Brusselmans said earlier.

The name and gender of the baby come as no surprise. In previous interviews, Brusselmans already made it clear that he was going to be the father of a son. In the end, the author also announced the name of his little sprout.