“We said dad. He wanted it that way. He said it sounds modern. He wanted to invent a man before us and through us who would fit into the new era. ”This is how this novel begins, and the“ new era ”begins after the Second World War. Dad is almost a terrible word, hard, without tenderness, unlike the soft dad. And dad demanded that the children say to their mother, who came “from the furthest forest”, not mum, but “mum”. Not only will he fail to do that.

The boy who will be Monika Helfer’s father came from Lungau, a district in the Austrian state of Salzburg: “The poorest family was better off than my father and his mother.” Because the mother was a farmer’s maid and single; the farmer was the father; Mother and son lived in a shed next to his house. The son, whose name was Josef, was shorter than the other boys, they wouldn’t let him play. He looked almost “like a girl” with his black hair and pure white skin. Nevertheless, he became a “person to be respected”: “Those who speak calmly are assumed to see no cause for excitement. One likes that. That’s why everyone loved my father. ”Even the richest man in the Mariapfarr community, the builder, liked him and allowed him access to his library, which had 1,324 books. This is where the future dad begins to copy Walter Scott’s heroic story “Ivanhoe” in his exercise book. This is how books are most precious to him.

Half a year before graduating from high school, he had to go to war, soon to Russia, where half a leg froze off. His lower leg was amputated in the hospital, and there he met Grete Moosbrugger, who was taking care of him; she proposes to him and becomes the mother of the author and her siblings. The common path soon leads the young family to the top of the Tschengla in Vorarlberg, where their mother came from; there the father becomes the administrator of a rest home for war victims. A life begins among the disabled, as he is, they are all damaged in body and soul.



A veritable library comes into the house through the legacy of a professor, a place of passion for the father, to whom he takes his daughter with him. Perhaps once there, as Monika Helfer reconstructs in memory, he pulled out a volume, “’The Expression of Emotional Movements in Man and Animals’ by Charles Darwin. He would hand me the book. ‘Put it on the table, we’ll look at it together.’ ”The little girl realizes that she has to find her own way to understand other people. The fatherly moment is her initiation into scripture, into her own writing, which she will choose for herself. The coveted library turns out to be another misfortune for dad. Because he is afraid that he has been guilty of stealing books, he tries to poison himself. He will be saved; but he has irrevocably removed from his family. The distance is exacerbated soon after by the early death of his wife, the mother of his four children Gretel, Monika, Richard and Renate. It wasn’t just his self-design that failed.