D.he topos of noble savages has been describing a specific view of non-European peoples as nature-loving beings since about the sixteenth century, under whose desolate exterior – feathers, loincloths and so on – there should be an unspoiled, pure, even childlike soul. For writers, especially in the eighteenth century, the noble savage was a welcome opportunity to portray one’s own civilization as superior, but also corrupt, decadent and unnatural. In this way primitive peoples became the vehicle of criticism of civilization; in the best of cases, this transfiguration could at least be brought against concepts such as slavery and the exploitation of the colonies. Sometimes when you read Juli Zeh’s new Brandenburg village novel, this motif comes back to mind.

“Über Menschen” is about Dora, a Berlin copywriter who is fleeing from Corona and her in many ways fanatical partner in the countryside. Behind her lies the agency life in Berlin with the bicycle “Gustav” – yes, the bicycle has a name -, her partner Robert (the caricature of a do-gooder who follows Greta Thunberg’s speeches with religious zeal), the usual business around lactose-free coffee specialties and the dog “Jochen” in an old building in Kreuzberg. So the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Berlin. In front of her is an overgrown garden in which a vegetable patch is to be created, because even better than organic is home-grown. But now it turns out: It’s not that easy with the garden.

Neighbors bring seed potatoes and furniture

And then of course there is the wonderful nature. Oh, the forest! Dora has always loved him: “This huge, breathing being, full of life and activity and at the same time of unshakable calm. The forest doesn’t want anything from her. He doesn’t need any support. He takes care of himself with great success. Between trees that are bigger and older than a person, Dora feels insignificant in a relieving way be beautiful if it weren’t for this platitude-like language. But let’s assume we are dealing with a popular novel, not literature, and focus on the plot.



The estate manager’s house in the place called Bracken, which in the meantime served as a village kindergarten and was then vacant for a long time, is large and cheap. Dora settles there as best she can, there is enough space for a dog and a laptop. She soon gets to know her neighbors: Gote, the village Nazi who lives next door and occasionally puts furniture in front of her without being asked because she doesn’t have any. The couple Tom and Steffen, one florist, the other cabaret artist. Single mom Sadie who works night shifts to make ends meet. The neighbors bring seed potatoes for the freshly laid out vegetable patch or take Dora with them to go shopping. Gnarled people, their hearts in the right place. So what first comes to mind when you think of Brandenburg – or if you have already read Zeh’s earlier novel “Unterleuten”.