“ U can not a single tooth determine an entire existence? “ There is no general answer to this question, but Louise, the narrator, acts as if her whole life depends on it. It must be said that said tooth is “A textbook case”. At least that’s the title of the monograph she found at a dentist, devoted to “George’s canine”. When we know that the canine with which the document deals is – or was – that of George Harrison, we will admit that the case could not be left as it is. Especially since Louise is obsessed with the most mysterious of the Beatles. She sees it everywhere, even in the red lentil dahl she orders in a Pakistani restaurant.

Transcendental meditation, rock and compassion

So, real or crazy, or both, the story of George’s canine has to be told, even and especially if it is to be made up. “My subject is fiction. Because the real is my sorrow. “ Sigolène Vinson announces the color. The real thing, we remember, was, at the time of writing the book, the trial of the authors of the attack on Charlie, of which she is one of the survivors. “You have to drown your sorrow and I chose George’s jaw to bang my head on.” “ So this “Derisory particular sign” will become the pivot of a story where transcendental meditation, rock, compassion mingle. With a discreet touch of derision that would not have displeased the author of Here Comes the Sun.

Louise, all in her odontological fever, falls into obsession, at the risk of discouraging her companion, whose humor is nevertheless solid, “The only man who knows how to hold one foot on a banana peel and the other in the grave”, she said, in homage to Frédéric Dard. Both are employed in the surveillance of ponds. She takes care of the birds, he takes care of the fish. Carp, he notes, are victims of a strange disease. In their stomachs there are stones, bearing an inscription, “Sealand Angel”.

The fiction then transports us to Liverpool, to George Harrison himself, at the end of his life, accompanied by Helen, a little girl of 10 years and 5 months who describes the respiratory disease of which she is reached. “As if she had a stone in her chest”. Elsewhere still, a certain “Angelo Misterioso” engages in a strange traffic in stones. Coming from a Buddhist temple or a grocery store? All we know is that the man, a little guru, a little surfer, quite a crook, embarked in Copenhagen in the realization of a fresco in homage to the Beatles. Add to that a collection of horoscopes, a statue of the mythical surfer Kelly Slater, and we will have an idea of ​​the material that the author’s imagination works. Apparently heterogeneous, it is assembled according to constraints whose rigor we will discover, such as the driftwoods and these wrecks gleaned from the beaches, to which certain sculptors know how to give a form imposing its obviousness.

The three alternating narrative lines will converge in a strange climax which, far from explaining everything, revives the infinity of possibilities. Sigolène Vinson offers with George’s Canine A novel that contrasts with its previous fictions, fully playing the romantic card at the very moment when the testimony seemed to go without saying, far from any invention. She takes this step boldly, imposing with the authority of an accomplished novelist the imprescriptible right of the imagination.