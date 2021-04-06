Novaya Gazeta disclosed the results of an independent examination of the composition of the substance after a chemical attack on the editorial office in March this year. The material was published on Tuesday, April 6, on the website of the publication.

According to the examination, the main volatile components of the substance are 4-ethylphenol and 3-methylindole (skatole), which, when ingested in a liquid form or on the skin, can cause irritation. Skatole, if inhaled, can cause irritation of the respiratory tract, coughing and choking.

Earlier, a video of the moment of the chemical attack on the building of the editorial office of Novaya Gazeta was published. The footage shows how a man in the form of a courier stands with a bicycle in front of the building. Then he starts spraying an unknown substance from the side of the tire of the bicycle.

In the afternoon of March 15, employees of the publication reported that the building in Potapovsky Lane, in which the editorial office is located, was subjected to a chemical attack. There was a persistent and pungent chemical smell in the rooms. Special services, including the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, worked at the scene.

The smell was considered very similar to that felt during the attack on the house and car of the journalist Yulia Latynina in the summer of 2017. Then the intruders sprayed her house and car with caustic gas of unknown composition.