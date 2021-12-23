Home page world

From: Lisa Klein

According to an expert, the corona vaccine from Novavax, which has been newly approved in the EU, is much better suited for boosting than vector vaccines.

The US manufacturer’s corona vaccine Novavax is officially left in the EU*. Novavax is the fifth corona vaccine approved in the EU, but the first of its kind. Because “Nuvaxovid” is not an mRNA vaccine or vector-based, but a protein-based vaccine. echo24.de * already declared how Novavax’s protein-based corona vaccine works*. According to an expert, Novavax is “significantly better” than the vector vaccines AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, especially with regard to booster vaccinations.

“Everything that is known so far indicates that Novavax is probably a very good vaccine,” said the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, Carsten Watzl, to the Augsburger Allgemeine. the Effectiveness of Novavax* was 90 percent in terms of diseases in the registration study. This means that 90 percent fewer diseases occurred among the subjects in the vaccinated group than among the subjects in a control group.

Also about the possible side effects of Novavax* a lot is already known. In the pivotal study, two doses were given three weeks apart. Initial results suggest that the Novavax vaccination protection wears off over time* – as with the other corona vaccines. But is “Nuvaxovid” also suitable as a booster vaccine?

Novavax vaccine is suitable as a booster “better than vector vaccines”

According to experts, vaccine from the US manufacturer Novavax is generally also suitable for booster vaccinations. “According to a British study, Novavax is not quite as effective as the mRNA vaccines for booster vaccines, but significantly better than vector vaccines,” said Dortmund immunologist Carsten Watzl Augsburger Allgemeine.

Also interesting: Is Novavax a dead vaccine?*

However, all previous data and findings mainly relate to the alpha variant, which has been almost completely replaced by Delta in Germany. According to experts, the new one is likely to come soon Variant Omikron B1.1.529* strongly influence the infection process. “This vaccine will also have to be adapted to Omikron,” wrote Carsten Watzl, Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, recently with a view to the Novavax agent on Twitter.

Novavax: Protein-based vaccine is said to be “better than vector vaccines”

The government has high hopes for Novavax’s corona vaccine. Because some have concerns about the vector and mRNA vaccines. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) hopes that as soon as Novavax is also vaccinated in Germany, the reluctance to vaccinate – especially in the east – will decrease like that German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

It will take a while, however, until Novavax is also vaccinated in Germany*. Concrete delivery dates are not yet known, “the Federal Ministry of Health is interested in the fastest possible delivery,” it says echo24.de-Inquiry.

The EU Commission has loud dpa a contract for a total of up to 200 million cans was signed in August. This includes an option for 100 million doses for the years 2022 and 2023. According to the Brussels authority, the first doses are expected to arrive in the Member States in the first few months of 2022. The EU countries have ordered around 27 million cans for the first three months.