Novavax is the fourth vaccine to be approved against Covid in Great Britain and could start be used in march. It is 89 percent effective and works against the British variant of coronavirus. They are studying how the vaccine could be adapted to better protect against the South African strain, with a trial in the country that has begun to show its efficacy. Two doses are needed.

The company announced late Thursday that the vaccine “is effective against the new British variant of Kent and that it was ready to submit its data to the British regulator, promising to add another significant boost to the vaccination program.

Great Britain has ordered 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, which will be manufactured in Teessid, in the north of the country. The first deliveries are expected before the end of March. But the company will distribute vaccines to the poorest countries for 3 dollars the dose.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the Novavax vaccine will now be evaluated by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). He celebrated the “spectacular” results of the vaccine tests carried out in Great Britain, in the midst of a nationalist war with the EU for the AstraZeneca vaccine. But the Novavax researchers do not want to get involved in that conflict because they believe that “vaccines must be distributed equitably globally”, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Who at Novavax?

The Novavax company is based in Maryland, in the United States, and began its test on Covid 19 in Great Britain in September. He said he was hoping for an outbreak of the virus so he could speed up the results. The White House has provided $ 1.6 trillion to fund it.

The sites chosen in Great Britain for vaccine testing were Lancashire, Midlands, Greater Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Belfast.

He was carrying out the tests with the “task force” of the British government. It is the first vaccine to use parts of the Covid protein to gain approval.

GlaxoSmithKline laboratories in Great Britain and Sanofi in France used the same technique. But Sanofi delayed its project until the end of the year when it could not get immunity in those over 50.

A scientific review was published in Nature in September and was described as “a promising vaccine.” It is the one that produces the highest level of antibodies to neutralize the virus.

In a deal to provide vaccines to poor countries, Novavax costs just $ 3 a dose. A price achieved thanks to the contribution of the Coalition for Epidemics Preparadness Innovations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Sefrum, Institute of India.

Take action against the British variant

The vaccine is the first to show clear efficacy against the Kent variant, with about half of the cases in the final stage of the 15,000-person trial caused by the new strain. There were 56 cases of Covid-19 in the control group and only six in those who received the vaccine – an efficacy of 89 percent.

The company also presented previous data, showing that the vaccine was effective against the South African strain. It showed a 60 percent efficacy in a South African trial, in which nearly all Covid-19 cases were the country’s new variant.

The vaccine was effective against the South African strain Photo: AFP

“I have a huge smile on my face. I celebrated with a glass of wine. The fact that we have seen efficacy against the Kent variant and the South African variant is really important and it is also likely to be effective against severe disease, “Kate Bingham, former director of the working group’s program, told BBC Radio Today. Four.

Professor Paul Heath, the lead investigator for Novavax’s phase 3 trial, said he believed vaccines could be adapted “to the beat” to target new variants. “I think the technology that we have with both this vaccine, the Novavax technology, and the other vaccines, is such that they can be adapted quickly so that we can expect to see, if necessary, new vaccines or bivalent vaccines, where two different strains come together in a vaccine ”he declared on the BBC’s Today radio program.

“And that can now be done at a pace so that we can keep up with these variants, in case they are difficult to prevent with the vaccine that we have right now. We have seen for the UK that the UK variant can be successfully prevented with this vaccine, which is great, “he said.

Effective for those over 65

There are “many reasons to believe” that the Novavax vaccine will be effective in people over the age of 65, “according to the chief investigator behind the vaccine trials.

Professor Paul Heath, who led the trial of the vaccine that has been shown to be 89 percent effective, also said he had “very little concern” about extending the interval between doses. beyond 21 days used in the test.

“Trial participants who are offered vaccination through the national program are given the opportunity to ‘unmask’ themselves and, if they received a saline placebo, they are vaccinated on the NHS. About 5 to 10 percent have, ”he said.

“It means that as the trial progresses, more and more participants are lost. And this is clearly not ideal from a trial standpoint, “he explained.

He said 27 per cent of the UK trial participants were over 65. He added that while the efficacy data in that group would not be available for a few weeks, “we clearly expect it to be as effective and safe in that group and I have every reason to believe that will be the case.”

The interval of doses

“The results of the more comprehensive trials will also look at the efficacy of a different dose or dose spacing,” said Professor Heath.

“I would worry very little about extending the interval between doses because we know that it works with this type of vaccine. And in fact, potentially, it may even be better if there is a longer gap between the two doses, “he explained.

The trial has not yet established whether the vaccine prevents asymptomatic infection and, if therefore, it will have a direct impact on the transmission. “However, the participants’ blood is tested regularly, looking for evidence of a previous Covid-19 infection, so ‘we will have that data ultimately,’ said Professor Heath.

More than 15,000 people between the ages of 18 and 84 participated in the phase 3 clinical trial in the Kingdom. A separate, smaller trial also showed it to be about 60% effective against the South African variant, despite concerns that this strain might not respond to vaccines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is prepared to start rolling out the vaccine quickly if the MHRA clears it. “This is positive news. If approved by the drug regulator, the Novavax vaccine will be a significant boost to our vaccination program and another weapon in our arsenal to defeat this terrible virus,” he said.

Where it is produced

Novavax currently stocks vaccines at six manufacturing sites and aims for eight plants in seven countries to produce two billion doses a year.

The effectiveness of the Novavax vaccine is not far from the 95% success rate seen with the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which have already been approved for use, while the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is effective up to 90%.

