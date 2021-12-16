Home page world

From: Michelle Brey

Novavax’s vaccine is about to be approved in the EU. © Tomislav Miletic / PIXSELL / imago

On December 20, the European Medicines Agency wants to decide on the approval of Novavax’s corona vaccine. Vaccine skeptics in particular are waiting for it.

Berlin – With Novavax, a new vaccine in the coronavirus pandemic could soon be approved. The US pharmaceutical company applied for marketing authorization in the EU in mid-November. Now it could go very quickly.

Novavax shortly before approval: EMA will decide on vaccine candidate on Monday

The approval of the corona vaccine from the US pharmaceutical company Novavax is to be decided on Monday (December 20). This was announced by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday. The EMA wrote via Twitter that the responsible drug committee would hold an extraordinary meeting. It should be about the vaccine developed by Novavax under the name Nuvaxovid. If the EMA recommends conditional marketing authorization, the EU Commission still has to give its final approval. However, this step is considered a formality.

Corona vaccine in the EU: Novavax differs from the previously approved vaccines

The Novavax product called Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2372), in contrast to the vaccines approved to date, is neither an mRNA vaccine – like the preparations from Biontech and Moderna – nor a vector vaccine like those from Astrazeneca and Johnson and Johnson. The vaccine, which is often wrongly declared as a dead vaccine, is a protein-based vaccine. This is what the US company writes on its website, among others.

Novavax – a recombinant protein vaccine – uses a traditional method. This means that the product is of interest to people who have reservations about immunization with mRNA vaccines or vector vaccines. Novavax announced in June that its corona vaccine was around 90 percent effective.

Coronavirus: how does the Novavax vaccine work?

Novavax uses the so-called spike protein from Sars-CoV-2 for its vaccine and reproduces it en masse in insect cells. After vaccination, the human immune system uses it to generate antibodies against the protein and can thus fight off Covid 19 disease. In order to strengthen the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies, a potentiator (a so-called adjuvant) is added. Because the vaccine – unlike the Biontech Pfizer vaccine, for example – can be stored at refrigerator temperature, the product is also considered a beacon of hope for poorer countries. (mbr with AFP)